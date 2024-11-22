Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Growth Sense Venture Fund Secures SEBI Nod as Category-I Angel Fund Category-1 Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are designed to promote investments in areas such as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and social ventures, making this milestone a significant achievement for Growth Sense.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Freepik

Growth Sense Venture Fund has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as a Category-I Angel Fund, paving the way for impactful investments in early-stage startups.

The fund, with a corpus of INR 100 crore, is sector-agnostic, allowing for a diverse investment portfolio while targeting socially and economically beneficial sectors recognized by the government.

The firm, which has already made over 88 investments, boasts an impressive track record, with six of its portfolio startups achieving over 100% internal rate of return (IRR).

Notable companies under its umbrella include edtech startup Klassroom, hostel booking platform Homversity, and pet services aggregator Petmojo.

"Receiving SEBI approval marks an exciting milestone for Growth Sense Venture Fund. This fund allows us to channel investor capital into startups that are not only poised for growth but are delivering real value to the Indian economy," said Sanjay Sarda, Co-founder of Growth Sense.

Beyond funding, Growth Sense provides startups with mentorship, operational support, and strategic resources. It also leverages its broader ecosystem, including Growth91 for founder-investor matchmaking, Growth Alpha for branding, Growth Metaverse for tech solutions, and INVIdata for cybersecurity.

Open to high-net-worth individuals and corporations, the fund aims to drive transformative growth in India's startup ecosystem, blending financial returns with meaningful societal impact.
