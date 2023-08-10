Gujarat-Based Rogue Opportunities To Invest INR 25 Crore In Indian Startups Rogue Opportunities has fostered strong collaborations with over 200 angel investors and family offices in Gujarat

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Rogue Opportunities, an angel network based in Gujarat, has announced that it is all set to expand its horizons and invest 25 crore in startups across India in the next 12 months.

According to an official statement, Rogue Opportunities has fostered strong collaborations with over 200 angel investors and family offices in Gujarat. The network's average investment ticket size ranges from INR 50 lakhs to INR 1.5 crore, enabling it to support startups at various stages of development.

"Our vision extends beyond Gujarat as we seek to empower promising startups from all corners of India. We are passionate about supporting the brightest minds across the country and propelling their ideas to new heights," said Dishank Shah, co-founder, Rogue Opportunities, adding that the firm aims to contribute significantly to the startup ecosystem and fuel entrepreneurship throughout the nation.

Moreover, the statement added, the network's mission is to bridge the gap between startups and investors, providing the necessary funding and resources to fuel their growth and success. In addition to financial investments, Rogue Opportunities is committed to providing mentoring services that help startups scale their businesses and prepare for subsequent rounds of funding.

Rogue Opportunities is an angel network founded in 2022 with a vision to democratize angel investments and catalyze the growth of startups across India. The platform also claimed that it has already invested over INR 12 crore in a diverse range of startups.
