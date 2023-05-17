The company plans to use its recent funding to broaden its range of products, with a particular focus on enhancing leg health

Delhi based-health care startup, Varco® Leg Care raised an undisclosed amount in the Seed round led by Neeraj Garg, ex-CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola, Dr. Mohit Lalvani Mascot Spincontrol India Pvt Ltd, Simple Juneja, global business leader, ex- Coca-Cola, Bacardi, LVMH and other angels in medical, top consultant companies, FMCG and infrastructure. The company plans to use its recent funding to broaden its range of products, with a particular focus on enhancing leg health.

"At Varco® Leg Care, we have invested in a comprehensive research and development initiative to develop the first phyto-based leg care brand in Asia. Our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Apurba Ganguly, has spearheaded this effort and has more than 100 clinical studies published in reputed medical journals, in addition to being a member of the American Academy of Pain Medicine and the European Medical Association. Our aim is to become the leading brand in the sector, by focusing solely on addressing the actual requirements of leg care," said Anondeep Ganguly, CEO, Varco® Leg Care.

According to an official statement the company will invest in advanced technology to improve retention and discoverability, while simultaneously enhancing its distribution channels. Varco® intends to recruit additional key opinion leaders in high-performing markets, scale up its business operations in the United States and UAE, and allocate substantial resources to research and development efforts.

"This is an excellent product that has been validated by scientific research not only in India but also in the US and Europe. While the online journey is progressing well, the ultimate goal is to establish distribution channels from D2C to a phygital model to unlock its true commercial value. He strongly believes that within 3-4 years, this brand has the potential to generate $10 million in revenue," said Neeraj Garg, ex-CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola.

Founded in 2022, Varco® Leg Care focuses exclusively on leg care, aiming to address end-to-end leg health concerns.