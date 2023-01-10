Healthcare AI Firm Qritive Raises $7.5 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Qritive, a leading healthcare AI startup, has raised $7.5 million in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures along with the participation from SEEDS Capital and Exfinty Venture Partners. The fund raised will be utilized to drive geographical expansion, expand the product portfolio and support regulatory clearances.

"Complexity of diagnostics has increased considerably and having tools that increase accuracy and throughput really fast has become instrumental for clinicians worldwide," said Aneesh Sathe, CEO of Qritive

Qritive's solutions are CE certified and also approved by Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for clinical use. Qritive's technology helps accelerate cancer diagnosis across multiple cancer types including colon, prostate, lymph node, and breast and includes a robust set of tools for immunohistochemistry. Qritive's Pantheon digital pathology platform is a one-of-a-kind platform that brings together tools for case management, reporting, slide viewing and analysis, telepathology, synoptic reporting, and LIS integration. Qritive aims to create an open-pathology environment and Pantheon is agnostic to microscopes and IT enabling easy integration of 3rd party AI solutions, according to a statement by the company.

"Qritive's platform digitizes and streamlines the pathology workflow from end-to-end, supporting clinicians with a wide range of tools – including image analysis, case management, and reporting modules. With an international network of pathologists, Qritive is uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of digital pathology across the globe. We look forward to supporting Qritive's growth and the meaningful work that it is doing to improve patient outcomes," said Ryan Collins, managing director at MassMutual Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by Dr Aneesh Sathe and Dr Kaveh Taghipour, Qritive solutions provide fast and accurate interpretations of pathology whole slide image scans within seconds, reducing time to treatment, and increasing accuracy for cancer care.