You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Healthcare Startup Medulance Raises USD 3 Mn in Series A Led by Alkemi Growth Capital The Delhi-based platform aims to deploy the funds to increase its presence across the country while focusing on emergency management technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ravjot Singh Arora and Pranav Bajaj, Co-founders of Medulance

Healthcare service provider Medulance has secured USD 3 million in a Series A round led by Alkemi Growth Capital.

Dexter Capital, Aman Gupta, and Namita Thapar also took part in the investment round.

The company plans to utilise the funds to increase its presence across the country while focusing on emergency management technology.

Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Medulance, said, "After running a profitable bootstrapped company for 6 years, Medulance has raised a Series A round of USD 3 million. This funding marks an important milestone for Medulance. With the support of our investors, we are poised to scale our operations and further elevate the standards of emergency healthcare across India."

Alka Goel, Founder of Alkemi Growth Capital, added, "The infusion of capital into Medulance will enable it to expand its fleet, enhance its technology infrastructure, and improve its response times. This investment will also support the company in recruiting and training qualified medical professionals to ensure the highest standards of patient care."

Founded in 2017 by Pranav Bajaj and Ravjot Singh Arora, Medulance offers comprehensive solutions for corporate and public healthcare needs.

It recently unveiled a 5G-enabled 'Smart Medical Room' in Gurugram for corporate wellness by integrating advanced diagnostics and telemedicine.

Ravjot Singh Arora, Co-Founder and COO of Medulance, said, "Through this capital, Medulance would leverage the latest technology including 5G and smart remote monitoring via its smart ambulances to create a 360-degree ecosystem by partnering with corporates, governments, and insurance companies."

With a fleet of 10,000 ambulances and 1,000 health experts, Medulance aims to make emergency services accessible nationwide.

The firm intends to expand to over 1,000 cities in the next 15 to 18 months, with an emphasis on users in Tier II and III cities. In the upcoming years, it hopes to form public-private partnerships in order to expand its services to additional states.

It also seeks to further reduce emergency call answering time and emergency service response time in more than 500 cities in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

5 Entrepreneurial Mindsets That Drive Success

Here are the mindsets shared by the most successful entrepreneurs.

By Tom Freiling
News and Trends

Aerospace Components Manufacturer JJG Aero Secures USD 12 Mn from CX Partners

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to utilise the raised funds mainly toward furthering vertical integration, boosting manufacturing capacity at the new location, and other business activities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
News and Trends

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Invites Applications from April 15 from Young Entrepreneurs

The new sector-agnostic fund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Biofuels Startup GPS Renewables Bags USD 50 Mn in Debt Financing

The Bengaluru-based company aims to deploy fresh funds for the nationwide execution of compressed biogas plants.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fintech Player CIFDAQ Enters Indian Market To Advance Blockchain Landscape

The Indian arm will aim to bridge the gap between traditional frameworks and blockchain technology, empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving Web 3.0 landscape, and ensure a balance between centralized government, decentralized economy, and users' interests

By Entrepreneur Staff