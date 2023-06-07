Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AI health and fitness app, HealthifyMe, has raised $30 million in a pre-Series D funding round led by LeapFrog Investments and Khosla Ventures along with FinnFund - a Finnish development financier and Van Lanschot Kempen - a Dutch investment firm. Existing investors Unilever Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures and HealthQuad also participated in the round which also included some Venture Debt. The fund raised will be channelled towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and propelling global expansion.

"We've already demonstrated how blending human coaching and AI, enriched with users' health data, can transform millions of lives. Now, with generative AI, we're supercharging our mission to 'healthify' a billion people. This funding represents a vote of confidence in a future where everyone can access superior health and fitness outcomes, globally and affordably. We're spearheading this revolution, and we're thankful for the unwavering support from our investors," said Tushar Vashisht, co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe.

In an official statement, the company said that it is set to augment the capabilities of 'Ria', its AI-powered virtual nutritionist, by infusing it with generative AI. It is also retrofitting its coach facing system with Generative AI to create a strong nutritionist and trainer 'Copilot'. This will enable context-rich, personalized nutrition advice, propelling the productivity of their nutritionists and trainers several fold and enhancing the quality of client interactions.

In addition, it is also said that leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs), vision technology and data from millions of HealthifyMe's new offerings will help improve diet and fitness habits in a more intuitive, precise, and personalized fashion than ever significantly accelerating improvement in metabolic health and fat loss across language and cultural boundaries. HealthifyMe's last funding round was in 2021, and with this round, the company has raised $130 million till date, the statement further added.