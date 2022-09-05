Healthledger Diagnostics Raises Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Healthledger Diagnostics, an Indian preventive healthcare diagnostic company, has raised a seed round of an undisclosed amount from several angel investors and venture capitalists.

L-R Dr Darshan Chandak, Rupali Mantri and Sambit Ghosh, founders, Healthledger

According to a statement by the company, the transactions were enabled by Quadra Capital Advisors and include VCs Nitish Mittersain and Vikash Mittersain of Nazara Technologies Ltd., Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group, holistic integrative medicine and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, Netgraph Investments LLC Dubai, Amit Jain (Rewired Ventures UK), Balesh Sharma (CEO, PPF Telecom), and Vishwanathan Iyer.

The company claims to have generated $1 million revenue in its inception year, having reached 25 cities in eight states and touched more than 100,000 lives. With this fundraise, the brand aims to target a seven-fold growth with more than 150 operational centres in 15 states across 50 cities by FY23, said the statement.

"We are majorly focused on creating an even supply ecosystem across the country for all players in the healthcare space so that there is consistency in service delivery and integrated module of reporting along with price transparency. With this aim, we will use the funds to expand our clinics and enable more technology, bringing accessible and affordable healthcare," said Healthledger co-founder Dr. Darshan Chandak.

"The promise of providing quality life-saving diagnostics in remote parts of India is exciting, and life-changing. This also impacts the landscape of the Indian healthcare ecosystem, taking us a notch higher," said Nitish Mittersain.

Healthledger claims to be transforming unorganized diagnostics centers in India by bringing them under its umbrella and enabling them with tech, business, manpower training, integrated Lab Information Management System and procurement, while creating an even network of a supply chain across the nation for all healthcare providers as well as end consumers. The company aims to become the largest network of standardized full stack diagnostics and provide constant quality and even pricing from tier-1 to tier-6 cities.

Currently, Healthledger claims to work with 23 insurance companies, health aggregators, TPA companies, and over 100 corporates across the country, and their major focus is enabling tier-2 and tier-3 cities with quality healthcare. The company states that it has already identified 5,000 centers with the intent of scaling nationwide, and by 2025, is projected to launch 3,000 locations, in both India and its neighboring countries to become the largest player in the preventive healthcare supply ecosystem.