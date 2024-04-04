You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Healthtech Curelo Raises INR 10 Cr from Cricketer Shreyas Iyer, IIMA Ventures, and Others With the raised funds, the Gurugram-based platform aims to expand Curelo's footprint, standardise unorganised labs, and increase its patient base in the coming year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer

Diagnostic services provider Curelo announced the raising of INR 10 crore from IIMA Ventures, Tarun Katial (Founder of Zee 5), and family offices in the US. Cricketer Shreyas Iyer also contributed to the round.

The startup plans to use the raised funds to increase Curelo's patient base by 300% in the upcoming year, standardise disorganised labs, and accomplish exponential development.

Arpit Jayswal, Curelo's founder and CEO, said, "We are delighted to welcome Shreyas Iyer as an investor in Curelo. His belief in our platform adds immense value as we continue to redefine the diagnostic market. This collaboration positions us as a trusted brand with accelerated growth and reinforces our commitment to serving the evolving needs of our users."

Founded in 2022 by Arpit Jayswal, Curelo is an aggregator platform that links patients with diagnostic labs and provides at-home blood sample collection and rapid reports.

Shreyas Iyer said, "I'm pleased to be a part of Curelo's journey. I firmly believe that health and fitness should constitute a key part in everyone's daily routine, which resonates with Curelo's commitment to provide accessible and efficient services. They have an innovative and customer-friendly approach to diagnostics and healthcare, and I am excited to contribute to its growth."
