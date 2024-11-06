The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

JITO Leads INR 4 Cr Funding in AI Geospatial Startup Heliware for New Product Launches

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) has led a pre-Series A funding round of INR 4 crore in Heliware, an AI-powered 3D geospatial platform. Other key investors include TiE and Vatvistaar Ventures.

This funding will fuel Heliware's upcoming product launches—Bhumi Maps and Bhumi Builder—designed to enable users in geospatial analysis and software development.

Founded in 2018 by Rajan Srivastav, Heliware is a leading geospatial startup in India. The company specialises in analytics, modeling, simulation, and visualisation of spatial data, serving sectors like defense, solar energy, construction, and urban planning.

Its no-code platform makes geospatial technology accessible for diverse industries, including smart cities and renewable energy.

Rajan Srivastav, CEO of Heliware, said, "Our software empowers companies to create geospatial solutions faster, smarter, and more securely, enabling efficient, data-driven decision-making."

With a client base of over 100 companies across five countries, Heliware aims to make advanced spatial technology widely available. The firm has developed two patented modules, achieved significant downloads, and partnered with various organisations, strengthening its role in advancing geospatial innovation in India and beyond.

MOOEV Technologies Secures INR 4 Cr to Launch Electric Heavy-Duty Truck Fleet

Electric vehicle (EV) startup MOOEV Technologies has raised INR 4 crore in seed funding, led by Bizdateup, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures and Spectrum Impact (Aarti Industries Family Office).

The fresh funds will be used to launch an initial fleet of 15 electric heavy-duty trucks, supported by the implementation of high-voltage charging infrastructure, the company announced.

Founded in 2021 by Ennarasu Karunesan, Raghavendra Mysore, and Ramesh Kumar VG, MOOEV aims to transform heavy-duty transportation through its sustainable EV solutions.

"This investment accelerates our efforts to establish electric heavy-duty transport as a viable and sustainable solution for industrial logistics," said Raghavendra Mysore, Co-founder and CEO. Despite being pre-revenue, MOOEV claims to project monthly revenue of over INR 70 lakhs with this fleet deployment. The company has also secured Letters of Intent (LOIs) for an additional 50 vehicles, indicating strong demand.

MOOEV offers a comprehensive engineering approach that supports the electrification of freight fleets in India, focusing on engineering, operations, and fleet management for sustainable short-haul logistics.

Based in Chennai, the startup is collaborating with over five major corporate groups to integrate its electric trucks into their logistics networks. MOOEV also plans to expand its EV Fleet-as-a-Service and EV Charge-as-a-Service offerings to accommodate further fleet growth, contributing to India's clean energy goals.