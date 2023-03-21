Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Acquire OpsRamp, Advancing Hybrid Cloud Leadership

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OpsRamp, an IT operations management (ITOM) company that monitors, observes, automates and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads and applications for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including the leading hyperscalers. Gartner estimates ITOM to be an approximately $39 billion market.

"Customers today are managing several different cloud environments, with different IT operational models and tools, which dramatically increases the cost and complexity of digital operations management. The combination of OpsRamp and HPE will remove these barriers by providing customers with an integrated edge-to-cloud platform that can more effectively manage and transform multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT estates. This acquisition advances HPE hybrid cloud leadership and expands the reach of the HPE GreenLake platform into IT operations management," said Fidelma Russo, chief technology officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The OpsRamp capabilities extend the HPE services portfolio – across Advisory, Operational and HPE GreenLake managed services – into delivering end-to-end support for hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments. OpsRamp's technology will be integrated with HPE GreenLake platform, available standalone as-a-service, and embedded within HPE's compute, storage, and networking solutions. Currently, HPE GreenLake supports more than 65,000 customers, powers more than two million connected devices and manages more than one exabyte of data with customers worldwide, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The integration of OpsRamp's hybrid digital operations management solution with the HPE GreenLake platform will provide an unmatched offering for organizations seeking to innovate and thrive in a complex, multi-cloud world. Partners and the channel will also play a pivotal role to advance their as-a- service offerings, as enterprises look for a unified approach to better manage their operations from the edge to the cloud," said Varma Kunaparaju, CEO of OpsRamp.

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud.