HFCL Plans an Indigenous Defense Product Portfolio

The 5G rollout in India will result in a paradigm shift in the healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities, Industry 4.0, among other sectors. The defense industry is also expected to witness a massive digital transformation with the onset of 5G. The military forces across the world are planning to incorporate 5G to boost the communication services for frontline troops and India too is working to strengthen its military capabilities. During the DefExpo 2022, defense minister Rajnath Singh defined the current period as a golden era of the defense sector.

The increased involvement of private sector players is one of the primary reasons behind the robust growth. "On the backdrop of our strong investment in R&D, we aim to develop an indigenous defense product portfolio catering to strategic applications required across defense forces, border security and law enforcement," said Mahendra Nahata, managing director, HFCL Ltd.

As the adoption of 5G and other new age technologies will usher into different use cases, it will open up massive opportunities for private sector players to develop world-class indigenous products to boost the defense capabilities. "We aim to develop a futuristic and robust 5G equipment based on our own IPR. We are striving to introduce private 5G networks, which can be modified to suit the confidentiality of military communications. With our focus on R&D, we aim to further continue to contribute significantly in the defense electronics segment to deliver indigenous robust equipment."

HFCL owns the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the products, empowering it to have complete control over the product and the technology. The company is listed on the NATO database which aids its international credentials, besides widening its global customer base. The company has recently been recognized as a trusted source by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). "This achievement will enable players like us to strive to increase the production of world-class products and solutions in telecom and defense to further achieve the Prime Minister's vision of Make in India. There are opportunities for the industry that have emerged from an increased defense budget, modernisation of armed forces and replacement of obsolete products and technologies."

India aims to achieve defense exports worth INR 35,000 crore by 2025. "We target to achieve (annual defense) exports worth INR 35,000 crore by the end of FY 2025. We have achieved exports worth INR 8,000 crore in six months (of FY 2022-23)," said defense minister Rajnath Singh at DefExpo 2022.

The move will lead to the development of an inclusive ecosystem that will seek participation from both the established large players in the defense sector as well as emerging players and startups. "Along with the thrust on expanding the defense budget and capital expenditure, the government has encouraged these private enterprises and startups to engage in R&D and develop a domestic innovation ecosystem. The government also has plans to establish a new body for the private sector to test and certify new technologies. This focus on achieving aatmanirbharta in defense, charts a promising path ahead for the Indian defense sector."

Some of the defense product portfolio of HFCL include Electronic Fuzes, Electro Optics, High Capacity Radio Relay, Software Defined Radios and Ground Surveillance Radar.