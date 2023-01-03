High-Profile Exits In Companies: Suhail Sameer, Gunjan Patidar And Mukesh Bansal Step Down

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit, according to a PTI report. In a statement, BharatPe said he will transition from chief executive officer to strategic advisor effective January 7, 2023.

Pexels

"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business," the official statement from the company, as per the report stated. Sameer was hired by Grover who was ousted from the company along with his wife Madhuri Jain in March last year on the grounds of fraud and other operational irregularities.

On Monday, the reports came that Zomato co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar also resigned from his position. As per the earlier reports, Patidar became the fourth senior executive to quit the company since November. In November Mohit Gupta (who ornamented the position of co-founder in 2020) and Rahul Ganjoo (Head of new business at Zomato) also stepped down.

"Gunjan Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the last ten years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said in an exchange filing, according to a report available.

Following this list, Mukesh Bansal of Tata Neu also joined. According to an ET report, Tata Digital president Mukesh Bansal has stepped down from day-to-day operations at Tata Neu, the Mumbai-based subsidiary of the company. As per the report, citing various sources aware of the matter, said that Bansal is no longer part of Neu's core business but is unlikely to continue to provide advisory services.