Hindustan Zinc Reports Strong Mined Metal Production in 2QFY25 Reaching 256,000 Tonnes Refined metal production stood at 262,000 tonnes for the quarter, up 8 per cent year-on-year and flat sequentially, maintaining steady levels in line with plant availability.

Hindustan Zinc, a leading player in the mining and metals sector, has announced robust performance figures for the second quarter of FY25, highlighting increases in both mined and refined metal production. For the first half of FY25, the company reported its best-ever mined metal production, reaching 519,000 tonnes, a 2 per cent increase YoY. Refined metal production for the half-year stood at 524,000 tonnes, a 5 per cent rise from the same period in FY24. However, silver production for the first half was down by 3 per cent, primarily due to lower silver input from the SK Mine.

In the second quarter (2QFY25), mined metal production reached 256,000 tonnes, a 2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the company revealed in an exchange filing. This growth was primarily driven by enhanced ore production at the Zawar Mine. However, it was partly offset by lower mined metal grades at the SK Mine. On a sequential basis, mined metal production was down by 2 per cent, attributed to the overall lower metal grades.

Refined metal production stood at 262,000 tonnes for the quarter, up 8 per cent year-on-year and flat sequentially, maintaining steady levels in line with plant availability. Refined zinc production reached 198,000 tonnes, marking a 7 per cent year-on-year increase, though it was down 6 per cent compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, refined lead production surged to 63,000 tonnes, up 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and a notable 23 per cent increase sequentially. The rise in lead production was due to the plant's operations focusing on lead mode during this period.

Saleable silver production also gained, with 5.9 million ounces produced in the quarter, a 2 per cent increase year-on-year and up 10 per cent sequentially. The improvement was driven by enhanced pyro operations in lead mode, partially offset by reduced silver input from SK Mine.

In the energy segment, wind power generation for 2QFY25 reached 129 million units, a 19 per cent sequential increase but an 18 per cent year-on-year decline due to seasonal variations in wind velocity.
