Hippo Innovations Secures INR 3.3 Cr from Finvolve and India Accelerator

Ecommerce solutions provider Hippo Innovations has secured INR 3.3 crore from Finvolve and India Accelerator in its ongoing pre-Series A funding round.

The funds will be directed towards enhancing marketing strategies, automating workflows with AI, and bolstering enterprise services. Additionally, Hippo plans to forge strategic partnerships with industry bodies, logistics and payment providers, and service integrators.

"Participating in the ongoing Pre-Series A round of Hippo Innovations showcases our optimism about the transformative potential of its solutions. We are confident about the impact the company will have on India's soaring e-commerce ecosystem. Hence, we look forward to sharing commitments to drive industry growth and make e-commerce opportunities accessible to all," said Ashish Bhatia, Co-founder of Finvolve.

Established in 2015, Hippo Innovations is renowned for its headless architecture solutions, StoreHippo and Mystore, which offer e-commerce brands superior scalability, flexibility, and agility compared to traditional software. With over 13,000 registered sellers, including major names like Amul and Hero, and more than 5,000 FPOs, artisans, and SHGs, Hippo Innovations claims to be a prominent player on the ONDC Network.

Kriti Aggarwal, Co-founder and CMO of Hippo Innovations, added, "Our strategic partnership with Finvolve marks an exciting new chapter in delivering cutting-edge, user-friendly e-commerce solutions for businesses of all sizes. This collaboration will help us extend our vision of inclusive growth and be part of India's success story through transformative digital solutions."

Acculi Labs Secures USD 1.5 Mn in Funding from Sabi Holding

Acculi Labs, a deep-tech life growth solutions provider, has secured USD 1.5 million in funding led by Sabi Holding India Ltd, a firm focused on sustainable living.

This investment, made at a base valuation of USD 25 million, aims to accelerate the development of Acculi's Lyra AI insights system and the Lyfas Udyam project, which includes a sustainable agriculture joint venture.

The funds will be split, with 50% allocated to the joint venture and the remainder for enhancing Acculi's manpower, infrastructure, and production capabilities.

Sweta U, Head of Lyfas Udyam, and Riyasree, Convenor and Coordinator of PAIO, commented, "We are excited about this funding as it will help drive growth and innovation in our current solutions. With a focus on solving complex problems, this capital will enable us to expand our offerings. Backed by our shared vision, we are looking forward to extending our data power to help Sabi make informed decisions while leveraging their financial tools to strengthen our PAIO."

Founded in 2017, Acculi Labs has evolved from a cardiac health assessment system to a suite of health solutions, including the Lyfas app, which provides detailed health reports from psychophysiological biomarkers.

Its latest development, Lyra, bridges carbon and silicon life forms through conscious AI. The company's Lyfas Udyam initiative fosters micro-entrepreneurial circular economies, supported by Sabi.

Kuldeep, co-founder of Sabi Holding India, added, "Our partnership with Acculi Labs has been instrumental in our growth. Our shared values and vision align perfectly, thereby making this investment a strategic move. We believe in Acculi's potential and are excited about the future of our joint ventures."