Get All Access for $5/mo

HomeLane Merges with DesignCafe in 100% Share Swap Deal, Backed by INR 225 Cr Fundraising The combined entity also raised INR 225 crore in funding from existing investors of HomeLane and DesignCafe, as well as an external investment from Hero Enterprise.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders of DesignCafe and HomeLane

HomeLane, a tech-enabled interior design company, announced its acquisition of DesignCafe in a 100% share swap deal, valuing the merged entity at inr 3,000 crore.

HomeLane's parent company, Homevista Decor and Furnishings Private Limited, which also owns Doowup, Cubico, and Wrapzap, will integrate DesignCafe to create the largest entity in India's interior design sector by project volume.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and will see both companies maintain their individual brand identities. HomeLane, Doowup, and DesignCafe will continue to operate as distinct brands catering to different market segments, allowing for specialisation and customer satisfaction.

The deal is expected to propel the combined entity's revenue to INR 1,000 crore by FY25, a significant 33% increase from INR 761 crore in FY24, with projections of becoming EBITDA profitable.

This strategic acquisition is anticipated to generate significant synergies in key operational areas such as manufacturing, design, procurement, and technology. The merged entity aims to leverage these synergies to boost innovation and operational efficiency, enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

"We are incredibly excited and see immense potential in combining our tech-driven approach with DesignCafe's design expertise to create a true powerhouse in the home interiors industry," said Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry, Co-founders of HomeLane. "The combined entity is already at a revenue ARR of INR 900 crore, is cash profitable, and has -2% EBITDA."

DesignCafe's Co-founders, Gita Ramanan and Shezaan Bhojani, said, "Joining forces with HomeLane propels our vision of democratising design for Indian homeowners even further. We are thrilled to continue our journey together with HomeLane and look forward to jointly building India's most-loved house of interior brands.

Alongside the acquisition, HomeLane announced an INR 225 crore fundraising round, featuring contributions from existing investors of both HomeLane and DesignCafe, as well as an external investment from Hero Enterprise.

Hero Enterprise's Chairman, Sunil Kant Munjal, said, "Our investment reflects our confidence in HomeLane's business model and its potential for innovation and growth."

Founded in 2014, HomeLane claims to have become India's leading tech-enabled interior design brand, delivering over 45,000 projects across 30 cities through 60+ Experience Centers.

DesignCafe, founded in 2016, is known for its high-quality, affordable interior design solutions, having designed over 15,000 homes across India. The merger represents a significant step forward in shaping the future of India's home interiors industry.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

IIMA Ventures Launches Growth Accelerator 2.0 to Support 15 Indian SMEs

Growth Accelerator 2.0 specifically targets SMEs, family businesses, and growth-stage startups that face challenges in scaling due to limited access to resources, mentorship, and networks.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money

Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

Google Is Paying $2.7 Billion to Reportedly Rehire an Early Employee Who Built an AI Chatbot Before ChatGPT

The 48-year-old engineer reportedly made hundreds of millions of dollars through the deal.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

He Left His Law Career to Start a Ghostwriting Business — Now He Charges Over $100,000 a Book. Here's What It Took to Get There.

Michael Levin taught creative writing to supplement his income. Then he did some math and went all in on a new business.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Next Steps of Pharma Innovation: Affordable Meds, Addressing AMR, and India for World

"Every fourth tablet consumed globally is made in India. We have come a long way in producing affordable, high-quality medicines for the world," said Rajeev Juneja, VC and MD, Mankind Pharma

By Shivani Tiwari
Technology

Why Govt Needs To Include Indigenous Large Firms In Chip Designing

Large indigenous chip design companies can achieve better economies of scale that would give an edge with respect to the cost competitiveness of chips

By Shrabona Ghosh