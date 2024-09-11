With CI, the manufacturer aims to ensure the joy and freedom of mobility to all

Automobiles, motorcycles, and battery-powered equipment manufacturer Honda, on Wednesday, announced it was partnering with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) to further advance Honda CI (Cooperative Intelligence, CI*2).

The Tokyo-headquartered giant aims to advance the underlying technologies of CI, original Honda AI that enables mutual understanding between machines and people, with the help of the institutions.

With CI, the manufacturer aims to ensure the joy and freedom of mobility to all.

Notably, Honda is underway in demonstrating the proof of concept of its CI-powered micro-mobility vehicle/robot in Joso City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan.

The collaboration will see Honda associates and IIT professors and students work on planning, designing, developing and testing technologies. As part of this joint research, the two will conduct verification of driving assistance and automated driving technologies in Delhi and in Mumbai.

"Due to numerous variations in the road systems and a large number of road users, India has a complex traffic environment where situations that occur frequently are difficult for AI to predict. By conducting technology verification in such a technically challenging environment, Honda and IITs will refine the underlying technologies of CI and strive to apply them to future driver assistance and automated driving technologies in various regions of the world, including India," read the official release.