Houseware Raises $2.1 Million In Seed Funding

Houseware, a warehouse-native revenue engine for SaaS companies has raised $2.1 million in Seed funding round led by Tanglin Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from GTMfund, Better Capital, and prominent angel investors from leading SaaS businesses, including Snowflake, Stripe, Carta, Zendesk, Superhuman, and others. The company will use the funding to grow its customer base, expand its team, and double down on alliances with partners like Snowflake to scale its offerings.

"Investors are focused on solid unit economics and the path to profitability, so that a lot will depend on hard-core, disciplined, top decile business execution. Houseware plans to address these questions for the ecosystem to shape the next decade of SaaS, fuelled by sustainable growth and profitability concepts," said Divyansh Saini, co-founder and CEO of Houseware.

Houseware helps commercial and revenue teams make better and faster decisions using their rich data store. The company is on a mission to address access and usability of data through apps, empowering a wider audience in companies beyond data and engineering teams. The company is actively hiring engineering and design talent in India and plans to double its headcount this year, according to an official statement by the company.

"Houseware is building at the cusp of two really broad markets - the modern data stack and system of records likes the CRM inside SaaS companies. Divyansh and Shubhankar are exceptional founders with deep product thinking. At Tanglin, we've been fortunate to have partnered with them early in their journey and look forward to supporting them as they create a seismic shift in this low NPS, deep TAM market," said Sankalp Gupta, partner at Tanglin Venture Partners.

Founded in late 2021, Houseware enables SaaS businesses to create a true new-age CRM built on the cloud data warehouse for the modern world.