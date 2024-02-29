Enterprises are coming up with 5G solutions partnering with other companies, which provide fast and more dependable connectivity, proving advantageous for sectors, such as financial services, technology, life sciences, healthcare, telecom, media and entertainment

Wth 5G solutions, enterprises are moving towards a world that can run on real-time data ushering into a new era of transformation.

HCLTech, a global technology company, launched FlexSpace 5G, an advanced digital workplace experience-as-a-service that boosts efficiency and security for global businesses. Powered by Verizon's network and HCLTech's hardware partnerships, this offering is an upgrade to HCLTech FlexSpace, which supports the entire workplace experience value chain. It enables a smooth transition to a digital workplace for all categories of employees, whether at the desk, remote, on-the-go, or on the frontline.

The solution provides fast and more dependable connectivity, proving advantageous for various sectors, including financial services, technology, life sciences, healthcare, telecom, media and entertainment. It assuages data security worries for users working remotely. "With HCLTech FlexSpace 5G, powered by our strategic partner Verizon Business, we aim to provide our clients with a fluid, hybrid and sustainable future of work that fosters collaboration, productivity and innovation," said Rakshit Ghura, senior vice president and global head of digital workplace services, HCLTech.

Verizon Business continues to make significant investments in the network in order to support solutions such as these, which enable employees to work virtually wherever they need to connect, be that in an airport, a client's office or on the road.

Recently, Wipro Limited and Nokia, jointly announced a private wireless solution to help enterprises scale their digital transformation. This move is aimed at providing enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure. This joint solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries.

The venture will bring greater reliability, mobility, connectivity speed, real-time access to business insights, and the ability to process high volumes of data with low latency. Through a dedicated wireless network, enterprises will be able to create an integrated private environment they can control to better manage their performance and mitigate security risks.

Many industry use case applications can be created or enhanced by 5G. A shift in the value chain is therefore possible, with service providers able to address many new vertical use cases driven by the business transformation that new advanced technologies such as 5G, AI and IoT will bring. According to an Ericsson report, service providers may find new sources of revenue in various B2B2X opportunities, given that 5G excels in many key technology areas, such as peak speeds, latency and positioning accuracy to mention a few.