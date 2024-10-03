While one would hope another episode similar to COVID-19 will not take place in future, the reality is that we are living in a global village. We will likely witness such situations more frequently and rapidly, which is why, along with human empathy, we will need advanced technology at our disposal

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has impacted daily lives for better and made things convenient. However, when it comes to critical operations or tasks, advanced technologies are often essential. From providing accurate/predictive data on climate change to deploying robots in dangerous environments (mines, rescue missions) where human life could be at risk—these are just a few examples of the vital role technology plays.

Since the first industrial revolution, we have witnessed significant transformations in engineering, medicine, and communication through the advancement of technology. Yet, the world still needs more advanced solutions to tackle global challenges such as climate change, increasing food insecurity, and the declining productivity of agricultural soil, which is a vital source of food supply.

Today, the global population stands at approximately 8.2 billion—double what it was in 1960. While innovations in agriculture have resulted in fewer people going hungry now than half a century ago, a significant portion of the population remains under threat. It's not just a lack of food that endangers lives—nearly four billion people live in areas highly vulnerable to climate change, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, the WHO projects that, between 2030 and 2050, climate change will lead to an additional 250,000 deaths per year from causes such as undernutrition, diarrhea, malaria, and heat stress.

While one would hope another episode similar to COVID-19 will not take place in future, the reality is that we are living in a global village. We will likely witness such situations more frequently and rapidly, which is why, along with human empathy, we will need advanced technology at our disposal.

Predicting Disease Outbreaks in Vulnerable Regions

AI can greatly assist in collecting and analyzing decades-old data, helping us connect the dots of frequently occurring diseases before they emerge. Sharing an example of a global organization already utilized AI in an African country to identify the causes and timing of waterborne diseases such as cholera, Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer at Shiprocket, said, "The process of prediction was not straightforward. A lot of the reliance on AI is a big function of the data that's being fed in. To have structured data that's 50 years old is extremely difficult." To overcome this hurdle, the team used multiple layers of data, including hospital records and even newspapers, to extract meaningful insights from the past, Poddar shared.

Nevertheless, their efforts bore fruit. Through this complex data analysis, they discovered that if certain weather patterns, such as floods, occurred within one or two years, the likelihood of a cholera outbreak in that region increased by 80 to 90 per cent, said Poddar.

Also, with such data and analysis, organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) or the United Nations (UN) can preemptively deploy resources and medical supplies, potentially saving countless lives, he emphasized. "On a larger scale, AI can truly help shape the future for the human race if solutions like this can elevate standards of living, particularly in developing countries," he further added.

Challenges of Farm Mechanization and Food Security

Given India's large population and the prevalence of small-scale farming, many foreign mechanization solutions have been unsuitable for the Indian context. Shashank Singh, co-founder of Poshn, said, "Farm mechanization tools can be easily implemented in Western geographies compared to India." However, this technological gap also represents an opportunity for AI to bridge the divide, as AI-driven solutions can be customized to local needs and constraints.

With the advent of AI, barriers to adoption in farming are beginning to lower. "AI becomes a lot more relevant—it's becoming cheaper, and the computational capabilities are much higher," Shashank shared. AI-powered precision agriculture is emerging as a key tool to enhance farm productivity, even in regions with small landholdings like India. This includes innovations in predictive analytics for crop health, real-time soil monitoring, and automated machinery that adapts to specific local conditions.

As AI penetrates the farming sector, its impact on food security and farmer income is expected to be profound. "Food tech is up for a great revolution. Farm incomes are going to skyrocket," Shashank believes.

The speakers shared their views at the recently concluded Entrepreneur Summit 2024, held at Bharat Mandapam.