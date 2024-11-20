Unlike regular security companies and safety services, fire watch companies offer specialised services which require extensive training, experience, and expertise – making them ideal first responders in case of a fire emergency.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fire watch companies are often the unsung heroes of fire-related calamities, protecting the lives, property, and assets of both high net-worth individuals and organizations.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 48,563 fires were reported in 2023. Between 2021 and 2022, the total number of fires across the US increased by 11.1%, leading to 3,790 civilian deaths and 13,250 civilian fire injuries – where 1,504,500 fire incidents were reported in 2022 alone.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimates that the fire department responds to a fire every 21 seconds.

When a fire breaks out, it often does without any warning signs, destroying everything in its wake – from property, assets, and personal belongings to injuries and loss of life.

Proactive fire prevention is something every business should take seriously, as it can help to prevent potentially thousands of dollars in losses, not to mention safeguarding of human lives. Additionally, in many states, it is required by law for businesses to employ trained personnel capable of conducting a fire watch.

What do Fire Watch Companies do?

Unlike regular security companies and safety services, fire watch companies offer specialised services which require extensive training, experience, and expertise – making them ideal first responders in case of a fire emergency.

Their responsibilities typically include:

Scanning the site – Scouting the designated or assigned area to ensure that all fire safety systems and equipment are working as intended. Upon completing their assessment or inspection, the fire watch company produces a full report on the current state of the equipment, including its effectiveness in case of an emergency, and any remedial measures which need to be in place to make the equipment more effective in combating fires.

Reporting safety concerns – Officials or guards of fire watch companies are trained to immediately report anything unusual or out of the ordinary, ensuring that this information gets to the right individual or group in order to swiftly resolve issues before they become pressing problem. Additionally, they must see to it that the fire alarm systems are fully operational and safety measures in place, so that the fire department can be quickly reached, if need be.

Preventing fire outbreaks – One of the most important obligations a fire watch company is tasked with is preventing fires. Companies that hire a fire watch service have somewhat of a competitive advantage as the designated individuals keep an eye out for unusual or suspicious behaviour, for example, or any items which seem out of place.

These fire watch guards are highly experienced and specialized personnel performing routine checks around the entire premises on a daily basis. This includes being wary of sources, items, individuals, or other circumstances which could potentially start a fire, including sparks, heat, electrical appliances, or combustible materials which could lead to an outbreak or.

Providing a prompt means of evacuation – When a fire breaks out, the fire department, police, or any other emergency responders are not always able to arrive on the scene right away. Right at that moment, evacuation instructions need to be given out, especially when there is limited visibility and nearly everyone is in a state of panic. This is a crucial role that a team of fire watch guard plays, as they are in a position to immediately provide access to the appropriate items like flashlights, fireproof vests, and other equipment to help people to safety.

Key benefits of hiring Fire Watch Companies

More than adequate fire hazard protection

With dedicated fire watch guards stationed throughout key locations at your workplace or business setup, you'll never have to worry about fire incidents breaking out and people panicking as a result.

As you focus on your core business functions, the fire watch company personnel will watch, survey, and observe the entire premises, inspecting each room along with every square foot of the property to ensure the highest level of safety.

Such personnel are trained to detect problem areas or circumstances which may lead to a fire incident.

A great addition to your existing fire systems

While fire systems, extinguishers, and all accompanying equipment are an invaluable asset to any business, they tend to fail and often do without warning. With a fire watch company keeping an eye over your premises, however, you always know how well your fire safety systems are functioning and whether there's any need for maintenance, service, or replacement.

Fire watch guards, in fact, are a highly appreciable and cost-effective alternative to conventional fire systems, helping businesses save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, which may otherwise be spent on maintenance and upkeep of such equipment or systems.

Fire watch personnel are trained to offer solutions proactively rather than reactively, detecting potential fire hazard problems which traditional equipment cannot.

Certified safety compliance

In many US states, businesses are required to have a fire watch company in place in order to follow building regulations and other compliance-related formalities.

Fire watch personnel are directly responsible for ensuring that your building or business facility is always compliant, helping you avoid hefty fines and reputational loss, among other things.

In a worst-case scenario, one fire incident may be all it takes for the business to shut down, particularly in case of small-scale setups. Ultimately, it's just not worth the risk, and choosing to work with a reputable fire watch company is all the protection and peace of mind you need.

Constant monitoring and patrolling

The mere presence of a reliable fire watch company can have a positive effect on the business. Everyone knows that their safety as well as that of the business is the highest priority, which can indirectly improve productivity levels and employee morale. It might even promote a more positive company image, encouraging people to choose one company over the other, simply because of the fire safety measures they have taken!

Closing thoughts

The Fast Fire Watch Company is a family-run business supplying expert fire watch guards to help protect your assets and ensure compliance with the latest fire safety regulations.

Hemmed by a retired firefighter who has over 16 years of firefighting and safety experience, the company has built a level of trust and reliability which helps to meet the unique needs of each business and client.