How Indian Educational Institutes Are Endorsing Blockchain Academia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

2021 and 2022 saw a few unheard concepts emerge across the globe: web3, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs. And a lot has transpired in these two years in this segment. FTX's crash, India's launch of Digital Rupee, NFT "The Merge" being sold for $ 91.8 million, and Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious venture Meta were some of the highlights of the industry.

Freepik

However, it is becoming more vivid day by day that web3 and the subsequent technologies are the foundation of the future. And solidifying the foundation needs to be done on priority. And blockchain is that very foundation. So, are the education institutions around the world noting? Is India noting? The answer is yes.

Let us take a look at the ways Indian colleges and universities are endorsing blockchain technologies. Blockchain technologies are the backbone of new tech concepts such as smart contracts, bitcoin wallets, and fabricode to name a few.

In June 2022, Simplilearn announced it had collaborated with IIT Kanpur to launch an online PG certificate course. "Professional Certificate Programme in Blockchain" is a four-month online bootcamp. The programme will help beginners understand the basics and learn technical aspects required to build a blockchain solution.

Amid the 2020 pandemic, Great Learning launched the Advanced Certificate in Software Engineering for Cloud, Blockchain & IoT with IIT Madras. Suitable for professionals with two+ years of experience in IT and relevant industries, this 10-month programme will help you gain footing in the domain of Blockchain, Cloud & IoT professionals. With 300+ hours of learning, 8+ projects to work on, and 80+ interactive sessions, this programme will help you learn under the best educators in the country.

Amity Future Academy's Post Graduate Program in Blockchain Technology & Management is available in an online format and is a rigorous eight-month program. The course covers programming languages & development tools such as etherum, Hyperledger Fabric, Go language, and Solidity. The program allows you to choose from two learning tracks.

The government MOOC platform Swayam boarded a program by the name Blockchain and its Applications. Carried out by Prof. Sandip Chakraborty and Prof. Shamik Sural of IIT Kharagpur, this is a 12-week program. The course covers theories on Blockchain Technology and its Importance, Cryptographic Hash, Digital Signature, Permissionless Models, and Permissioned Models to name a few. Each week is dedicated to one module. Course prerequisites include knowledge of computer networks; operating systems; cryptography and network security.

On Tuesday, Niti Aayog, in association with 5ire and Network Capital, launched a first-of-its-kind module on blockchain called ATL Blockchain Module. The module is aimed at educating school level pupils and enabling future visionaries. Under Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission, over 10,000 schools have Atal Tinkering Labs to push students from grade 6 to 12 towards technologies and tools such as Internet of Things, 3D printing, rapid prototyping tools, and robotics.

"This innovative technology will revolutionise the way businesses and individuals interact and transact, providing a secure and decentralised platform for data storage and transfer," read the official press release.

The initiative aims to provide education on blockchain technology to over 75 lakh students though ATLs, and the module is one step towards it.