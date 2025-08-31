As sustainability takes the centre stage shaping the luxury market, lab grown diamonds (LGDs) are leading the way and not merely following the latest trends, says Ishendra Agarwal, Founder, Giva

The jewellery industry in India is undergoing a subtle shift and at the heart of it lies an equivalent which is gaining ground: lab-grown diamonds (LGDs). Once considered a niche innovation is slowly emerging as a force, reimagining the way we resonate and access luxury. Lab-grown diamonds are reinventing luxury, at its core its sustain ability and ethics aligned with evolving woke consumers inclination.

Lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) are chemically and physically similar to mined diamonds, and offer an ethical and environmentally responsible alternative. Completely negating the detrimental environmental impact and human rights concerns with mining while offering the same quality and brilliance. This for one is reshaping India's jewellery industry.

We as consumers are becoming socially aware, prioritising sustainability, transparency and purpose, our emotional connection and ethical origins are superseing conventional what we consider luxury, making lab-grown diamonds a natural fit when it comes to jewellery or even brands. It's no longer a fringe choice but it represents mindful buying behaviour.

As sustainability takes the centre stage shaping the luxury market, lab grown diamonds (LGDs) are leading the way and not merely following the latest trends. Conscious celebrity endorsement and ethical fashion statements are making red carpets turn green, with LGD playing a pivotal role in this shift. In this conflict diamond era marked by demand for transparency, LGDs encompasses a compelling proposition - authentic luxury, better for the planet. For the diamond industry, this isn't just a natural evolution but a strategic inflection point. The global market for Lab-Grown Diamond (LGD) is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2030, with India anticipated to be a significant contributor to this growth.

As per recent reports, there's a significant growth of the domestic Lab-Grown Diamond (LGD) market, showcasing 15% CAGR. This growth is coming from demand in metro politan and tier 1 cities. What's really interesting is who's driving this shift. First-time diamond jewellery buyers, particularly the young professionals, are substantially contributing to this demand. Their focus is on marking milestone investments such as engagement rings, gifts, and statement pieces for personal celebrations.

For them, LGDs represent more than financial prudence but a progressive statement of values. Brands in the jewelry space are quickly catching on, leading brands in the LGD space beyond just products but devising a comprehensive customer experience around it. Innovation in the LGD industry is heading towards made-to-order pieces, adding personalization and story story focused collections.

Supported with AI-powered design tools and online try-ons, innovation can be seen in every aspect of the consumer journey. Clear focus being shifted towards emotional connection and ease of digital interaction. Capsule collections blending modern aesthetics are increasingly popular. Everyday jewel lery is being redesigned keeping in mind versatility, basically wearable on multiple occasions. Not just that, even packaging is given key consideration of being purposeful, with recycled materials, minimalist aesthetics, and QR codes that trace what the brand/jewellery stands for. With all going in favour, the moment is fast approaching.