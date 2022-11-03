How Netflix Is Discovering The Next Generation Of Outstanding Filmmakers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You don't expect to cry at a movie screening event where you literally don't know anyone. But that's exactly what happened with me after watching 'Chhoti Si Baat' a short film about a 12-year-old's ideal bubble, that is threatened to pop as his well-guarded secret is exposed. Post the screening, the young director who came on stage became emotional as he was addressing the audience, as he revealed the movie was autobiographical in nature, and thanked his mother who was part of the spectators. The film was part of the event premiere of the finalists of Take Ten, a short film workshop and competition by Netflix and Film Companion to discover and support emerging Indian filmmakers from varied backgrounds.

There was no fluff time wasted in any of the movies, which explored varied topics that need to be highlighted, like the Assam tea pickers whose basic struggles don't get enough media attention. But there were also others which explored the comedy genre, like 'Stockholm', which had us in splits.

As part of the workshop, ten up-and-coming filmmakers were identified and underwent an intensive week-long workshop. They were also each given a grant of $10,000 to fund their short films, all based on the topic of 'Home'. The finalists who emerged are from six cities, and whose stories span eight languages.



"The Take Ten journey has been thrilling, emotional and rewarding - from finding 10 filmmakers to hand-holding them through the process of filming to actually watching the films they have made. I hope we have helped the filmmakers of tomorrow take their first step," said Anupama Chopra, Film Critic and Founder of Film Companion.



The program spanned an extensive training curriculum that covered all aspects of filmmaking from pre-production to post-production and provided opportunities to meet with and learn from a wide range of industry professionals. Twenty of the finest minds from India's entertainment community mentored the finalists through sessions on topics including working with actors, honing their craft, marketing their work, and more.



"Take Ten has played a transformative role in empowering aspiring filmmakers from all across India. Their varied backgrounds have helped to shape stories across different languages and introduce characters from a variety of socio-cultural environments," said Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Head of External Affairs, APAC, Netflix.



The finalists, along with the mentors and Netflix executives, came together at the event in Mumbai to unveil the short films. All the films can be viewed on Netflix India's YouTube channel.

Given below are the list of the films and a short summary of each.



• Aditi Sharma's 'Home' (Hindi) - A social drama that explores the themes of inheritance, and exploitation, weaved into a poignant tale of a tea plantation worker.

• Barkha Naik's 'Salt' (Konkani)- A father-son drama that delves deep into redefining a relationship that has been marked by deafening silence for years.

• Hitarth Rakesh Desai's 'Chhoti Si Baat' (Marathi and Hindi) - A peek into a 12-year-old's ideal bubble, that is threatened to pop as his well-guarded secret is exposed.

• Murali Krishnan's 'Stockholm' (Malayalam) - A comedy-thriller that explores the humorous relationship between a kidnapped elder and his captives.

• Manasvini Boovarahan's 'Bijli' (Tamil, Bhojpuri) - A moving story about motherhood told through the perspective of a mother's relentless search for her missing daughter.

• Ria Nalavade's 'Home 2' (Hindi, English)- A drama takes the form of a sci-fi, bringing to the fore the perils of using technology without thinking twice.

• Rohan Shyam Chowdhury's 'Lokkhon Rekha' (Bengali)- A lunch table conversation that transforms into a battlefront when generational trauma and resentments surface for a dysfunctional family.

• Sandip Krishnan's 'Screen' (Tamil)- An unconventional film that examines the definition of home - is it the people, the place, or just some pictures and sounds that weave together a bit of life?

• Sameeha Sabnis's film 'Soul - Kadhi' (Marathi)- A concoction of fantasy and drama, exploring the true meaning of freedom through an uncanny bond between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law.

• Suyash Kamath's 'Sadabahar' (Konkani, Hindi)- A tragicomedy rooted in the feeling of home and belonging for the members of a wedding brass quartet, Sadabahar.

