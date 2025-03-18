How Tech Leaders Are Using AI to Make Organizations People-Ready Manish Jha, CTO, Adverb believes that as AI will continues to evolve, businesses must focus on integrating AI seamlessly into existing workflows rather than creating separate systems

By Shivani Tiwari

[L-R] Amol Wanjari, CTPO at Bizongo; Punita Sabharwal Kapoor, Managing Editor, Entrepreneur; Manish Jha, CIO at Addverb

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate, not just in terms of automation and efficiency, but one of the biggest concerns around AI adoption is its impact on jobs. However, Manish Jha, CTO, Adverb emphasised, "AI is not going to replace the job; instead, it's going to assist the humans...It's augmenting human roles by automating repetitive and error-prone tasks, allowing people to focus on decision-making," said Manish.

Jha also believes that as AI will continues to evolve, businesses must focus on integrating AI seamlessly into existing workflows rather than creating separate systems. "So that it enhances rather than disrupts operations," Jha advised

Amol Wanjari, CTPO, Bizongo, echoed a similar sentiment: "It's just a phase of technological evolution, like we've seen with past industrial revolutions. AI is just a tool, and how we use it for our betterment will define the outcomes. The key is awareness and training, so people can adapt to new ways of working rather than being left behind."

Wanjari also emphasised the importance of targeted AI adoption. "AI should not be thrown at everything. Companies should evaluate where AI makes the biggest impact—whether in marketing, customer service, or supply chain optimisation—and deploy it strategically."

AI's play in different sectors

For Wanjari, AI has streamlined operations, particularly in communication and supply chain management. "AI-driven tools that summarise emails, transcribe meetings, and generate action points have eliminated repetitive tasks, increasing overall productivity," explained Wanjari. "In supply chain management, AI helps forecast raw material prices and assess credit risks for MSMEs using transaction data," he further added.

For Jha, AI is optimising warehouse operations. "We orchestrate material movements using robots and software. AI maximises throughput, manages traffic, and minimises operational errors, reducing time to market," Jha explained. AI-driven predictive maintenance is also helping prevent hardware failures before they occur.

Wanjari and Jha, both believe that AI is playing a commendable role in customer services. "Earlier, chatbots provided rigid responses. Now, AI-driven NLP enables human-like conversations, making customer service more efficient," Wanjari noted.

Adding to this Jha said,"AI agents ensure we can commit to responding within 30 minutes. This wouldn't be possible with just human resources."

AI adoption challenges

Despite its advantages, AI adoption comes with its challenges."The biggest challenge is awareness and training," noted Wanjari. "Organisations need to sensitise employees about AI's benefits and provide the necessary training. It's not about hiring AI experts, but rather helping existing employees adapt to AI tools in their daily work."

However, Jha emphasised that resistance to change is natural but can be managed. "Encouraging innovation and accepting failures as part of the learning process is crucial. If people fear failure, they won't experiment with AI, and that's a missed opportunity."

Another challenge is data privacy and access. Jha noted that some customers are hesitant to share data, which is essential for AI models to function effectively. "To address this, we train AI models using a customer's own dataset, ensuring privacy and security," he concluded.

