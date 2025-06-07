"We didn't wait for the perfect moment we jumped in, took risks, and built everything from scratch," Siddhant Bhalinge, Founder, Ugaoo

From seed packets to a INR 100 crore brand, Ugaoo is redefining what it means to live green in Indian cities. Founder Siddhant Bhalinge traces the origins of Ugaoo to a moment of curiosity during his time in Italy. "I saw people growing herbs and vegetables on their windowsills, and I kept wondering why can't we do this in India?" he recalls. That thought eventually germinated into a bold entrepreneurial leap.

"When I started Ugaoo in 2015, there wasn't a playbook or precedent for building a national gardening brand in India," Bhalinge says. "We didn't wait for the perfect moment we jumped in, took risks, and built everything from scratch."

What kept him going, he adds, was the belief that "plants deserved a place in every Indian home."

Making gardening modern, accessible, and aspirational

Ugaoo's early business model focused on selling seeds, but it was the move to live plants that truly transformed its trajectory. "That single decision changed everything. It helped us connect instantly with urban consumers looking for quick wins and aesthetic upgrades," says Bhalinge.

Another turning point came with the establishment of Ugaoo's own 25-acre farm in Talegaon, near Pune. This gave the brand complete control over quality, pricing, and inventory. To solve the complex challenge of shipping live plants across India, the team developed customised packaging and set up regional hubs.

The company's most recent leap was embracing quick commerce via Blinkit and Zepto, making houseplants as instantly accessible as groceries. This move, along with a strong D2C website, offline experience centres, and presence on marketplaces, helped the brand cross INR 100 crore in ARR while remaining operationally profitable.

"We always believed plants are companions," Bhalinge explains. "That insight helped us move from being a transactional brand to one that sparks transformation."

Through content-led campaigns like #SajaooWithUgaoo, the company elevated plant care from a utilitarian chore to an act of mindfulness and self-care. The brand offers plant care guides, hosts workshops, and curates bundles to suit different lifestyles from air-purifying plants to pet-safe options.

"Our goal was to make gardening feel less like a chore and more like self-care," he adds. "And that's exactly what resonated with our millennial and Gen Z audience."

Also, the founder shares that their community-led approach has been central to its D2C success. "We weren't just building a product but building a movement," says Bhalinge. With an entirely in-house content team, the brand creates founder-led stories, behind-the-scenes farm tours, plant unboxings, and user-generated content that make the brand feel personal and human.

Tier 2 cities, new categories, global growth

Having doubled its revenue from INR 24 crore in FY23 to INR 63 crore in FY24, Ugaoo is setting its sights on deeper domestic expansion and international markets.

"Our approach is omnichannel by design," says Bhalinge. The brand currently operates fulfilment hubs in five major cities and is now building infrastructure in Tier 2 cities like Indore, Nashik, and Bhopal. Its goal is to open 80 physical stores by FY2030.

Ugaoo is also exploring global markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia and branching into verticals such as plant-based air purifiers (in collaboration with uBreathe), sustainable gifting, and wellness-focused home décor.

"At our core, we're still a plant-first brand but we see ourselves becoming the go-to platform for conscious, green living in India and beyond. The future is lush and we're just getting started," Bhalinge concludes.

Quick Facts

Founded: 2015

Best Selling Product: Jade Plant

Annual Revenue: INR 100 crore (ARR)

Employees: 196

Instagram Followers: 330k

LinkedIn Followers: 15k