Employers prefer to hire from campuses of colleges and universities. Campus recruitment allows students to gain insights into their job roles and workplace culture, also empowering employers to hire fresh, creative, enthusiastic and loyal talent. Unfortunately, the pandemic and its many fallouts have made it practically impossible for educational institutions to undertake campus recruitment drives. However, increased adoption of virtual education has helped reimagine and revolutionise campus recruitment, enhancing employment opportunities for students from across academic streams.

Listing down four ways in which virtual platforms enhance campus placement experience for students:

Removes geographical, logistical and time constraints

Virtual recruitment transcends geographical, logistical and time constraints. It has allowed students to appear for their dream companies and jobs from practically anywhere. Employers can assess the necessary skills also from tier II and tier III cities, where campus recruitment drives would not have been possible earlier. Students from Indian suburbs and the countryside were usually left out of physical campus drives. But virtual platforms and tools make it easier for candidates to appear for their assessments and interviews, engage with companies and select their preferred organisation.

Virtual campus hiring offers equitable and accessible placement opportunities to all students, irrespective of their gender, location and other diversity differentials. Reputed organisations such as Shell, RBS, SAP, ITC and Maruti Suzuki and many more have already recognised the benefits of remote recruitment and are reaping its benefits by roping in leading technology providers in their talent acquisition processes.

Increases cost-effectiveness of the process

Remote campus hiring is also budget-friendly, as it eliminates the overheads typically associated with a conventional campus hiring drive, including booking campuses, arranging hospitality and conveyance costs and other logistical inputs. Recruiters can assess potential candidates from anywhere, using technology. Even students don't have to step outside and risk their health. They can join these drives from anywhere, anytime, from the comforts of their home.

Moreover, AI-based remote proctoring technology eliminates the need for many proctors and invigilators to proctor the assessment in person. Instead, they can proctor candidates' assessments virtually or by using AI as candidates appear remotely for behavioural, psychometric, cognitive, domain, communication and personality assessments. Such facilities alleviate every stakeholder's concerns about cheating by offering objective, credible and accurate hiring. Companies, too, are able to organise end-to-end, exhaustive campus drives online at a single place, where students can apply for multiple companies, which would have been far-fetched in a physical setting or mandated elaborate planning and considerable monetary resources.

Offers seamless and end-to-end campus processes

Virtual hiring programs provide solutions for campus intelligence, with reports on skills, courses and the best talent from various campuses. Virtual platforms' tools also help analyse information, such as the past placement of a college's students and the companies that recruited them. Moreover, these tools can personalise insightful details like the best colleges for a particular skill through dashboards, depending on organisational needs. Such in-depth analyses and data-backed reports enable organisations to hire suitable candidates.

Additionally, services such as a database of the best potential candidates, extensive relationships across diverse campuses, accessibility to campus experts and various other facilities help organisations make an intelligent and informed selection of potential candidates. On the flip side, candidates undergo their assessments online -- through a streamlined, cheating-proof and secure process.

Provides an engaging campus drive environment virtually:

Another alternative that virtual campus hiring drives extend is zeroing in on the best candidates via hackathons, ideathons and live simulators. Organising online hackathons helps foster innovation and engagement with talent across campuses, creating lasting brand visibility for an organisation during the process. It also provides students with an opportunity to experience their office environment, gain global exposure and understand the work culture of their potential employer. That aside, it helps employers understand the cultural fitment of the candidates. Hackathons help organisations hire exceptional problem-solvers and coders while students innovate with like-minded peers from across India or globally to solve challenges presented in such competitions.

These meticulously curated tools address every remote hiring need by providing proper screening and selection through virtual assessments proctored remotely via AI-based technologies, video interviews, simulators and other tests. These platforms offer all-in-one virtual recruitment solutions to adapt to ever-evolving requirements and hire the most deserving candidates through a streamlined process.