HROne Raises $4 Million In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HROne, a HRTech SaaS startup, has raised $4 million in Series A funding round led by Insitor Partners. The round also saw participation from Prudent Investment Managers. Mumbai-based investment bank Radix Capital Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisors to the company. The company will use the funds to drive expansion into newer and existing markets.

Company handout

"We are in the hyper-growth phase in the Indian HRTech market, and we will expand into international markets in the near future. We are grateful to our funding partners for recognizing the potential and backing our intent. We thank our customers and employees who have believed in our vision and supported us in crucial times," Karan Jain, founder, HROne.

The company has bootstrapped its way since inception and has scaled its revenues to 8 times in a mere span of three years, catering to over 900 customers. By automating more than 80 processes, HROne has simplified HR operations and driven a top-notch user experience for HRs and employees, claimed by the company in a statement.

"HROne is leveraging technology to drive a transformational impact on the formalization of the Indian blue-collar economy. HROne, a comprehensive cloud-based HR automation platform, improves the well-being, loyalty, and productivity of the workforce in the most capital-efficient, scalable, and sustainable way while helping organizations in their productivity and efficiency improvements. We are incredibly excited to partner with the team to solve for inefficiencies in the livelihood space," said Nicholas Lazos, Insitor Partners.

Founded in 2016 by Karan Jain, HROne is on a mission to use HRTech to improve the quality of professional lives of employees and help them accomplish more at their workplaces.