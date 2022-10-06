Humors Tech Raises $70,000 Pre-Seed Fund From We Founder Circle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Humors Tech, a startup into innovative products in home healthcare, has raised $70,000 from We Founder Circle (WFC), an early-stage startup investment platform. The primary aim of the startup is to combine its expertise in artificial intelligence, deep tech, and IoT with clinical research to create innovative yet simple-to-use healthcare platforms. The brand has secured the amount through EvolveX, a global accelerator programme run by WFC.

Company handout

"We want to thank WFC and all other investors for their faith in our prototype and idea. The investment has boosted the confidence of our team and it definitely will make a meaningful contribution to our company's hypergrowth, allowing us to build our business more quickly. We thank WFC's experienced angel investors to provide guidance in fundraising, from creating the pitch deck to presentation. Furthermore, we will look forward to their expertise in elevating our business model and target market segment to make it a success," said Ankur Jaiswal, CEO and co-founder, Humors Tech.

Humors Tech aims to develop an easy-to-use device for complete health screening from comfort of one's own home. In the absence of any professional support, Humors facilitates a unique non-invasive breath technology to detect the early onset of critical diseases such as heart issues, kidney issues, liver issues, lung issues, and diabetes with accurate health screening on multiple parameters, as per company's statement.

"The growing geriatric population and dependency ratio in India is further expected to drive the demand for home healthcare. Seeing Humors Tech's capabilities to be a game changer in this sector, we are excited to have invested in the start-up and we pledge to endorse its mission in all aspects," said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder, We Founder Circle.

Established in 2020, We Founder Circle is a global community of successful founders and strategic angels that have come together to push the startup industry and steer it towards aggressive growth.