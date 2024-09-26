Get All Access for $5/mo

Hyundai Motor India Receives SEBI Nod for $3 Billion IPO, Set to be India's Largest Hyundai has maintained a consistent market share between 15 per cent and 17 per cent since 2008, reinforcing its position as the second-largest automaker in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

In a landmark move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Hyundai Motor India's initial public offering (IPO), setting the stage for what could be the largest public listing in the country's history. The South Korean automaker's Indian arm is expected to raise a massive $3 billion through this IPO, targeting a valuation between $18 billion and $20 billion. The IPO, anticipated to launch in October, will break records in the Indian financial market, according to early reports by Moneycontrol.

While specifics regarding the pricing and precise timeline are still under wraps, financial analysts are already weighing in. Brokerage firm Nomura is particularly bullish on Hyundai, suggesting that the company deserves a valuation premium over its main competitor, Maruti Suzuki India, which currently dominates the Indian automobile market.

Maruti Suzuki, with a market capitalization of $48 billion, holds a significant 41 per cent market share, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). However, its leadership position is showing signs of vulnerability. Rising competition, coupled with a gradual decline in market share, is providing Hyundai an opportunity to strengthen its foothold. In contrast, Hyundai has maintained a consistent market share between 15 per cent and 17 per cent since 2008, reinforcing its position as the second-largest automaker in India.

In 2023, Hyundai reached a new milestone with its highest-ever domestic sales, selling 6,02,000 units—a 9 per cent increase year-over-year (YoY). The strong demand for its compact and mid-size SUVs, such as the Creta, Venue and Exter, has been a key driver of this growth, according to Nomura.

Looking ahead, Hyundai is planning to ride this momentum into the future. Nomura forecasts significant growth for the company in 2025 and beyond. As Hyundai Motor India gears up for its historic IPO, all eyes will be on its ability to leverage its recent successes and solidify its position in the highly competitive Indian auto market.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money

Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.

By Frances Dodds
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Entrepreneurs

Our Plan is to Become India's Next Samsung: Cellecor Gadgets MD

Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor, recently shed light on the company's stellar performance in the last fiscal year, their ambitious growth targets for the future, and how they plan to dominate India's tech landscape.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business News

Google Is Paying $2.7 Billion to Reportedly Rehire an Early Employee Who Built an AI Chatbot Before ChatGPT

The 48-year-old engineer reportedly made hundreds of millions of dollars through the deal.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Whatfix Secures USD 125 Mn in Series E Funding Led by Warburg Pincus, Aiming for Global Expansion

The fresh funding will support category expansion, product innovation, and integrated product suite development while driving market growth in the US, EMEA, and APAC through organic growth and acquisitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Why Govt Needs To Include Indigenous Large Firms In Chip Designing

Large indigenous chip design companies can achieve better economies of scale that would give an edge with respect to the cost competitiveness of chips

By Shrabona Ghosh