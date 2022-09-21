IAN Invests In Toffee Coffee Roasters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Specialty coffee startup Toffee Coffee Roasters raised seed funding of INR 1 Cr from IAN. The funding round was led by IAN Lead Investors Hari Balasubramanian, Uday Chatterjee and Rajeev Sarda. The fund raised will be utilized to deepen the focus on existing products, expand the team and hire more talents.

Pexels

"With IAN backing us up, we intend to deepen the focus on our existing product categories. We are also looking to expand our team and have already started hiring across multiple roles. However, we believe in lean teams. So, we plan to get the best team onboard to solve the challenges in the sector," said Nandini Shrivastava, co-founder, Toffee Coffee Roasters.

Toffee Coffee Roasters provides its customers with some great blends, and only sells coffee that has been out of the roaster for less than 48 hours for the customers to enjoy it at its peak flavor. The company has over 20 SKUs of coffee with several categories, including speciality coffee blends, single origin coffee, fermented coffee, barrel aged coffee, easy-to-brew pour over coffee and so on, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We firmly believe that new-age brands like Toffee Coffee Roasters are well-positioned to garner a sizeable share of this growing demand. We at IAN are excited to be a part of this journey, and believe that Nandini and Rishabh have all the capabilities required to create a global consumer brand in coffee from India," said Rajeev Sarda, lead investor, IAN.

Founded in 2019 by Nandini Shrivastava and Rishabh Nigam, Toffee Coffee Roasters aims at creating the best craft coffee for its customers, sourcing coffee beans from some of the finest estates worldwide by closely partnering with the farmers.