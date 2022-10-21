IAN Launches INR 1000 Crore IAN Alpha Fund

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Indian Angel Network (IAN), a platform for Seed and early-age investing, has launched the IAN Alpha Fund, a SEBI registered category II VC fund with a fund corpus of INR 1000 crore. This is the second in the series of IAN Funds. This Fund is aligned with IAN's vision of investing in 500 startups, with INR 5000 crores and creating 500,000 jobs. It will continue to ease fundraising for startups, bring guidance from mentors who have been there and done that as well as leverage the global network of the IAN ecosystem, enabling entrepreneurs to build high growth, valuable companies.

Pexels

"IAN is recognized in the industry for pioneering angel investing in India and it has continued to innovate by launching a VC fund along with the Angel Group to provide a seamless platform for Seed and early stage investing. The launch of the IAN Alpha Fund is the logical evolution of our desire to provide quality entrepreneurs with money, mentoring and market access," said Saurabh Srivastava, co-founder of IAN.

IAN Alpha Fund is a unique fund that has access to high quality, well-mentored proprietary investment opportunities across sectors. Apart from tier I, the Fund has access to tier II and III entrepreneurs who are solving real problems faced by a large number of people. Their ability to be innovative and disruptive enables them to create new ways of solving existing problems and then tap growing markets to build valuable companies. The Fund is therefore looking to invest in cleantech and environment, healthtech, agritech, edtech, fintech, and emerging sectors like Industry 4.0, space tech, web 3, robotics, etc. with cheque sizes ranging from $1 to $5 million, along with co-investors, as per the company's statement.

After IAN Fund 1 which has been fully deployed and started to return capital, we wanted to continue building on IAN's vision of being the single largest platform for early-stage funding. Hence, launching IAN Alpha Fund was the next logical step. This will, in fact, leverage and garner benefits from IAN's global network, domain experts and high quality mentors to help the partners build another high-return potential portfolio. We will be keen on investing in innovative ideas that have the capacity to generate profits and aim to solve real-world problems," said Padmaja Ruparel, senior managing partner of IAN Alpha Fund.