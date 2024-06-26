Get All Access for $5/mo

ICICI Bank Joins the $100 Billion Market Cap Club; Sixth Indian Company To Do So ICICI Bank Ltd. surpassed a market capitalisation of $100 billion on Tuesday.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ICICI Bank on X

ICICI Bank Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing a market capitalization of $100 billion, joining an exclusive group of only five other Indian companies. On Tuesday, the bank's stock reached a new record high, pushing its market cap to $105.55 billion, equivalent to INR 8.81 lakh crore. Throughout the trading session, ICICI Bank's market value increased by INR 24,411.6 crore.

ICICI Bank now shares the podium of $100 billion market cap with Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel. Notably, ICICI is the only other banking company in the top six besides HDFC Bank.

Reliance Industries tops the list with a market cap of $233.71 billion. Hot on its heels is Tata Consultancy Services, boasting a $165.45 billion market cap, while HDFC Bank Ltd. secures its spot with $152.44 billion. Bharti Airtel Ltd. also holds its ground with a robust market cap of $101.65 billion, as per NDTV Profit.

"ICICI Bank has been delivering best-in-class performance. We expect this trend to continue at a healthy level. While earning growth may moderate as margins have receded from their peak, the bank's overall growth prospects, asset quality, and credit-deposit ratio are all strong," Nitin Aggarwal, senior group vice president and head of BFSI, Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal, quoted CNBC-TV18.

Nitin elaborated about the recent activities in private banks, with strong return ratios and consistent loan growth. He feels that as FY25 nears, a foreseeable inflection point arises where earnings growth deceleration will bottom out, potentially leading to an acceleration in earnings.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Grew Her Side Hustle Sales From $0 to Over $6 Million in Just 6 Months — and an 'Old-School' Mindset Helped Her Do It

Cynthia Sakai, designer and founder of the luxury personal care company evolvetogether, felt compelled to help people during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Living

How Adopting a 'Miracle Mentality' Can Transform Your Life

On this episode of 'The Jeff Fenster Show,' Tim Storey shares his insights on the role of mentors, the importance of humility, and the keys to achieving success.

By Jeff Fenster
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Two Brothers Organic Farms Raises INR 58.25 Cr in Series A Round Led by Rainmatter

The Pune-based startup aims to utilise the capital to support its business growth in India and the US, explore demand-side opportunities, and expand supply-side operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ICICI Bank Joins the $100 Billion Market Cap Club; Sixth Indian Company To Do So

ICICI Bank Ltd. surpassed a market capitalisation of $100 billion on Tuesday.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

LetsDressUp and Nitro Commerce Get Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff