The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the launch of Advanced Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse programme. The contextually designed six-month programme explores the convergence of these three powerful technologies, allowing participants to gain insights into how Web 3.0 is revolutionising the internet, social media is empowering social interaction and the emerging Metaverse is creating digital experiences.

"Social media platforms play a crucial role in communication, connecting people and businesses. Understanding their functioning enhances personal and professional leverage. Technologies like VR and AR are poised to revolutionise the digital landscape, offering immersive experiences in the Metaverse. By exploring these technologies, individuals gain insights into the potential for transformative interactions and experiences," said Professor Arpan Kumar Kar, Department of Management Studies and School of Artificial Intelligence, IIT Delhi.

The programme is specially designed for graduates from any background seeking a career in the Web 3.0, Social Media, or Metaverse domains, as well as professionals in the software and IT industry seeking to gain Web 3.0 or Metaverse expertise to apply it in their respective fields.

Learners will have 100 hours of curriculum activities while being mentored by top IIT Delhi faculty. The live sessions will be delivered Direct-to-Device (D2D) over the course of six months, including a campus immersion component. The Web 3.0 module includes topics like Web Analytics and Machine Learning for E-commerce Sales and Revenue Management, Social Media includes Digital Influencer Management and Overview of Artificial Intelligence for Web 3.0, and Metaverse includes Cases on Metaverse Applications in Different Industries and Understanding the Technical Architecture of VR Ecosystems, stated an official release.

Web 3.0 and the Metaverse have the potential to revolutionise social media by creating a shared virtual space where users experience life in immersive 3D using technologies like VR and AR. 3D technologies, real-time collaboration software, and blockchain-based tools are vital for realising the Metaverse.