Indian Maritime University announces two key collaborations: an MoU with RK Mehrotra Holding for USD 2.22 million funding and an MoA with IME(i) for INR 18 lakh to support Junior Research Fellows.

The first highlight is the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RK Mehrotra Holding Pvt Ltd (RKMHL), a subsidiary of the Foresight Group. The second major announcement involves an MoA with the Institute of Marine Engineers, India (IME(i)).

Indian Maritime University (IMU) has recently announced two significant collaborations aimed at advancing its academic and research capabilities.

The first highlight is the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RK Mehrotra Holding Pvt Ltd (RKMHL), a subsidiary of the Foresight Group. Founded by Dr R K Mehrotra, the Group will contribute USD 1.5 million towards an endowment portfolio and an additional USD 0.72 million to establish the Dr R K Mehrotra Centre of Excellence in Maritime at IMU's Kolkata Campus.

This Centre is poised to drive innovation and research in emerging maritime technologies. The MoU was signed by Dr Malini V Shankar, Vice Chancellor of IMU, and Sri Amulya Mohapatra, Director and Vice President of Shipping, Foresight Group.

RK Mehrotra, Group Managing Director of RKMHL, said, "I am excited to support Indian Maritime University in its mission to advance research and innovation in the maritime sector. The Centre of Excellence reflects our commitment to foster innovation and create better opportunities for students and researchers. It was my mission to contribute to give back to my alma mater."

The second major announcement involves an MoA with the Institute of Marine Engineers, India (IME(i)). Under this agreement, IME(i) will sponsor INR 18 lakhs for two Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) at IMU. This sponsorship will enable the JRFs to undertake research and potentially pursue doctoral studies, enriching the university's research landscape. The MoA, signed by Dr Malini Shankar and Rajeev Nayyer, President of IME(i).

Rajeev Nayyer, President of the Institute of Marine Engineers, India, said, "IME(i) has always been dedicated towards promoting scientific development in maritime, and our partnership with Indian Maritime University serves as an extension of our commitment. With this collaboration, we are striving to support the next generation of maritime researchers, opening up greater opportunities for their growth and progression."

The signing events were honored by distinguished attendees, including Dr Rajoo Balaji, Pro-Vice Chancellor of IMU; Capt. Kishore Sundaresan, Professor of Practice; Capt. Mihir Chandra, Director of IMU's Navi Mumbai Campus; Cmde. (Dr) Vivek Chawla (retd.) (IN), Director of IMU's Mumbai Port Campus; and Rear Admiral (Dr) Rangachari P J (retd.) (IN), Director of IMU's Kolkata Campus.

Dr Malini V Shankar, Vice Chancellor of Indian Maritime University, commented, "We are elated and thankful to partner with the RKMHL group for the development of the Centre of Excellence and are looking forward to creating a budding network of young researchers through our joint venture with IME(i). The university's efforts are aligned with the Maritime India Vision of 2030 and also the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision of 2047."