Inc.5 Shoes Raises $10 Million in Series-A Funding With the raised capital, the brand aims to scale its presence threefold, solidify its presence in urban areas and target tier-2 and select tier-3 cities.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

(L-R) Rajesh Kadam, CEOl; Abdulrasool Virji, Chairman; Almas Nanda-Director; Rozmin Virji, Director; and Amin Virji, Managing Director

Inc.5 Shoes, a 1998-established footwear brand, has raised USD 10 million in Series A funding. The funding was led by Carpediem Capital and saw participation from Param Capital and P3 Venture Fund (Sureka Family Office).

This is the first institutional funding for the company.

With the raised capital, the brand aims to scale its presence threefold, solidify its presence in urban areas and target tier-2 and select tier-3 cities.

Inc.5 Shoes further looks to utilise the funds for store expansion, ramping up online presence, strengthening senior leadership, and creating backend capacities, specifically inventory management technology and expanding categories.

"As we celebrate 25 years at Inc.5, we are particularly excited as this year gives us more than one reason to celebrate. We have recently raised our first institutional round with Carpediem Capital partnering with us in our growth journey. We are extremely excited to have them as our long-term partners who will add immense long-term value in our growth journey. During our 25th year, we also aim to cross our first 100-store mark and we know that this fulfilling journey of successes and growth has only begun," shares Amin Virji, Managing Director, Inc.5 Shoes.

The Mumbai-origin brand presently has over 70 Exclusive Brand Outlets and 200+ shop-in-shops, across the country.

"We would like to congratulate the founders and management team for building a prominent domestic footwear brand. Inc.5 retails quality and affordable footwear for Indian women, an evolving demographic given their increasing participation in the workforce. We are excited to be a part of the next stage of Inc.5's growth journey," said Abhishek Sharman (Founder of Carpediem Capital) and Saranya Agrawal (Param Capital) in a joint statement.

Inc.5 Shoes is Carpediem Capital's third investment from CCP Fund II. The funding round saw Dexter Capital Advisors as the exclusive financial advisor and ICUL & Antares as the legal advisors to Inc.5 and Carpediem, respectively.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Lifestyle

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's New Venture 'Nisarga' Forays Into The World Of Motorsports, Events And Entertainment IPs

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced their first ever foray into promoting events and experiences through their new venture 'Nisarga'.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

This Ancient Ritual Is Key to How I Run a Company of 500 People. Harvard Research Shows Why.

Rituals are underrated ways to keep people connected.

By Harry Ritter
News and Trends

Collaborative Commerce Platform Oyela Raises INR 144 Million in Seed Funding

Founded by Rahul Gope and Anjan Kumar Patel in 2021, the start-up aims to empower budding entrepreneurs, businesses, artists and creators by easily setting up and managing their digital storefronts.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

Squash the Online Hate — A Business Owner's Guide to Taming Trolls on Social Media

Dealing with online trolls is a common challenge for public figures and business owners in the digital age, with a significant portion of the population experiencing online harassment.

By Ross Cameron
Lifestyle

Making The Retail Industry Sustainable

In 1987, the United Nations Brundtland Commission defined sustainability as "meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." In the retail industry, a real threat to our environment is the thirst and production for fast fashion.

By Kavya Pillai
Starting a Business

5 Strategies for Building Your Business Quickly

In today's landscape, speed is the name of the game.

By Omri Hurwitz