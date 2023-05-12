InCore Semiconductors Raises $3 Million In Seed Funding

InCore will use the funds raised to enhance its portfolio of Core-Hub generators and reference SoC (System-on-Chip) platforms aimed at multiple segments of the embedded chips space

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

InCore Semiconductors, a fabless-semiconductor startup focused on building class leading RISC-V based processor solutions, has raised $3 million in a Seed funding round from Sequoia Capital India. InCore will use the funds raised to enhance its portfolio of Core-Hub generators and reference SoC (System-on-Chip) platforms aimed at multiple segments of the embedded chips space.

"InCore's RISC-V processors are not just designed for India but for the world. With a scalable, configurable, and extensible methodology, InCore's RISC-V processor IP solutions can cater to a wide range of applications, including embedded systems, IoT devices, and industrial controllers. By offering world-class RISC-V processors, InCore is contributing to the global semiconductor industry and making India a key player in this highly competitive market," said G S Madhusudan, CEO, InCore Semiconductors.

In collaboration with its partner network, InCore is pioneering a series of RISC-V platforms - InSoCs(™) - for distinct embedded verticals. These RISC-V based platforms serve as building blocks to lower the entry barrier for customers seeking rapid, battle-tested solutions in their markets. Furthermore, these platforms align perfectly with the Indian government's current initiatives, promoting and nurturing OEM/ODM-like entities under its Indian Semiconductor Mission. Thus, at InCore, a customer has a choice of starting from a customised core or a pre- built Core-Hub or a pre-built SoC platform, according to an official statement by the company.

"Indian chip design companies have a unique opportunity to set global benchmarks for reliability and performance to serve the burgeoning demand in domestic as well as export markets. With 20% of the global semiconductor engineers from India, we have a right to win in this global opportunity. Incore's team has sowed the seeds of India's dream for indigenous processors with Project Shakti at IIT Madras and are well-renowned experts in the R&D and industrial corridors. It is rare to come by a team of this calibre going after such an audacious mission. We are excited to partner with them on this journey," said Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Sequoia India.

Launched in 2018, the company enables its customers with turnkey processor IP solutions for strategic industrial segments like automotive, industrial automation, and general electronics among others.