InCred Alternatives Launches Its First 1000 Crore Category III AIF

InCred Alternatives Investments, has announced the launch of its first equity long-short open ended Category III AIF - InCred Liquid Alternative Fund-I. The fund aims to deliver strong positive absolute returns with low risk in all market conditions and is targeting an AUM of over INR 1,000 crore. The multi-strategy quant approach of the Fund is designed to help generate superior risk-adjusted returns and risk metrics as compared to debt-plus funds and indices over the medium to long term. The fund is managed by one of the most experienced quant teams in the industry and is led by Rishi Kohli, who is an industry veteran in the derivatives quantitative strategies market in India.

"InCred is known for cutting-edge product innovation and this fund is yet another example of our vision to provide investors with access to the best investment opportunities possible in the Indian markets. I am delighted to welcome a leader of Rishi's calibre together with his team to the InCred family. The launch of our first long-short fund will be followed by other quant strategies from the InCred stable," said Bhupinder Singh, founder and Group CEO of InCred.

InCred Liquid Alternative Fund – I, will endeavour to have low net exposures due to a combination of market neutral and tail risk hedged strategies. The fund will seek to generate alpha returns independent of market volatility and directionality. The fund intends to deploy a spectrum of long-short strategies across futures, options and special situations for appropriate diversification, according to an official statement by the company.

"This fund will enable InCred to offer investors a superior risk-adjusted return along with portfolio diversification. This is our first long-short fund based on a quantitative model-driven approach with a blend of futures long-short, relative value and index strategies across various time horizons -this combination of strategies is unique in the market. The fund aims to provide investors an exciting alternative to debt funds," said Rishi Kohli, managing partner and CIO - Hedge Fund Strategies – InCred Alternative Investments.

The InCred Group is a class-leading diversified financial services group that comprises 'InCred Finance' a new-age lending-focused NBFC; and 'InCred Capital' an integrated institutional, wealth and asset management platform.