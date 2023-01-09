InCruiter Secures INR 10 Million From Recur Club

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

InCruiter, a leading Interview as a Service (IaaS) Brand, has raised INR 10 million in a revenue-based funding round led by Recur Club. The company plans to deploy this capital to promote its recently-launched interview-as-a-service, in the US, Canada and Dubai markets to accelerate geographical expansion. As part of this initiative, InCruiter will set up new offices in these geographies and recruit new talents in tech and sales to ensure seamless operations.

Company handout

"We are delighted to secure this funding from a leading player like Recur Club. We take pride in the fact that they believed in our relentless efforts of scaling InCruiter to new heights despite the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. It also underlines our dedication to transforming traditional hiring practices through our all-in-one Interview-as-a-service solution. We will continue to launch more such innovative products in the coming times - a new product is already in the pipeline and is expected to go live by the end of 2023. At InCruiter, we believe in staying at the forefront of innovation, and with pioneering expertise, we aim to set our bars higher than ever before," said Anil Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, InCruiter

Since its inception in 2018, InCruiter has conducted about 50 thousand interviews, engaged over 2200 interviewers and completed 1.51 million interview mins. It has successfully served over 250 domestic and international clients, including some top industry players like Practo, Mahindra, Adecco, and Spinny, among others, scaling their hiring processes by 1.5 times. It is one of the profitable startups that onboarded 127 clients in 2022 alone and has demonstrated constant progress during these challenging times and continued to hire talent, thus increasing the employee headcount by more than 60%, claimed by the company in a statement.

InCruiter provides remote interview solutions for businesses to identify the perfect fit for their company through precision and accurate evaluation.