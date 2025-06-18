The groundbreaking safety barriers are designed to stop hazardous chemicals such as acids, steam, and oils from leaking into the workplace, dramatically reducing workplace accidents, equipment losses, and environmental pollution.

Indana Steel, the global industrial safety leader, unveiled its newest innovation—Flange Guard—transcending workplace safety by putting an end to the threat of fatal spray-outs and leaks from high-pressure piping systems. The groundbreaking safety barriers are designed to stop hazardous chemicals such as acids, steam, and oils from leaking into the workplace, dramatically reducing workplace accidents, equipment losses, and environmental pollution. With state-of-the-art materials and cutting-edge technology, Indana Steel is rewriting the standards of industrial safety.

Industrial pipes face constant pressure, vibration, and chemical attack, and leakage becomes unavoidable. If left unregulated, the leaks will cause deadly damage, regulatory violations, and costly production shutdowns. Flange Guards, or Flange Spray Shields, provide a hardened protection by surrounding high-pressure spray-outs, guarding man and machine, and making strict compliance to OSHA, ANSI, and EPA standards. Through minimized compliance risk, lower maintenance costs, and improved workplace safety rates, these guards are an economic necessity in every industry worldwide. In chemical processing, pharmaceutical, water treatment, and food manufacturing business operations, to the oil and gas industry, safe and efficient business operations are dependent on Flange Guards.

PTFE (Teflon) Flange Guards are specifically well-suited for use within the chemical and pharmaceutical industries given their increased level of resistance towards high-strength chemicals and temperature. Multi-layer mesh-strengthened Stainless Steel (SS316) Flange Guards are employed in offshore or very corrosive applications. Polypropylene (PP) and PVC Flange Guards provide economical choices with medium chemical resistance and easy leak detectability. Transparent and lightweight, Polycarbonate Flange Guards provide instant visual inspection, while pressure- and temperature-resistant fabric Flange Guards provide excellent protection under severe conditions. Indana Steel's innovative Flange Guards establish standards for safety excellence, with new functionality for greater safety.

Litmus Leak Indicating Patch can be used to detect leaks before the leaks become disasters, allowing industries to treat potential risks before they turn into risks. Safe fasteners such as Velcro cutouts and drawstring locks provide a repeat fit and effortless installation, minimizing downtime. To ensure its commitment to quality, Indana Steel provides a 24-month replacement warranty on each Flange Guard, ensuring customers with unsurpassed dependability and durability. Proven in actual field usage, Indana Steel's Flange Guards have emerged as an industry changer regarding workplace safety.

One of the large chemical plants employing PTFE Flange Guards saw its maintenance costs reduce by 70% as well as a notable reduction in site accidents. One oil refinery employing stainless steel Flange Guards on high-pressure steam lines achieved an 80% reduction in safety violations and a notable reduction in burn injuries. These success stories reveal the significance of Flange Guards in hazardous industrial applications. Approaching nearer to its international reach, Indana Steel exports Flange Guards to top destinations like the United States of America, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Australia. Dedicated unabashedly to high-performance materials and austere testing, the company keeps extending the boundaries of industrial protection, gaining the confidence of industries all over the world.

Indana Steel is also investing in future-generation smart Flange Guards on the basis of Internet of Things (IoT) technology-based real-time leak detection sensors. The future-generation safety devices will provide real-time alerts to the maintenance teams so that the latter can take preemptive measures before the leak becomes a crisis. With the increasing level of workplace safety, such smart solutions will be a part of industrial risk management.

Flange Guards are not an afterthought—They're an intelligent investment in workplace safety. Stopping dangerous leaks, enforcing compliance, and optimizing peak performance, they are providing industries with their strongest line of defense against workplace hazards. Indana Steel's new products are helping companies create stronger, safer workplaces. Integrating these cutting-edge Flange Guards is not a question of regulatory compliance—it's about safeguarding people, assets and creating a healthy industrial future.