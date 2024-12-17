Get All Access for $5/mo

By Entrepreneur Staff

India has deactivated 80 lakh SIM cards issued using fraudulent documents in a decisive effort to combat rising cybercrime. Leveraging AI-powered tools, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) spearheaded this initiative to ensure a more secure telecom ecosystem, marking a significant stride in fighting digital fraud. Using advanced AI systems, the DoT identified 78.33 lakh SIM cards registered with fake documentation and promptly deactivated them. Additionally, 6.78 lakh mobile numbers directly linked to cybercriminal activities were blocked.

As of April 2024, India's telecom subscriber base surpassed 1.2 billion.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the collaboration between the DoT and the Ministry of Home Affairs in executing this mission. "This coordinated effort reflects our commitment to making telecommunications secure for users across the country," Scindia stated on X.

Earlier in August 2024, TRAI conducted a major crackdown on pesky calls, disconnecting over one crore mobile connections used for fraud and unsolicited activities. To further enhance cybersecurity, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new policies. Effective October 1, 2024, stricter blocking guidelines require telecom operators to block telemarketing calls and spam messages at the network level.

Additionally, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has complemented these efforts with new policies to enhance cybersecurity within the telecom sector.

The Message Traceability Rule (effective December 11, 2024) enables telecom operators to trace the origin and distribution of fake messages, while the Stricter Blocking Guidelines (effective October 1, 2024) mandate operators to block telemarketing calls and spam messages directly at the network level.

Private operators have also adopted AI solutions to address the issue. Airtel launched an AI-powered initiative to detect spam and alert customers, while Vodafone Idea introduced blockchain technology to implement an SMS spam control system.

The government's efforts are complemented by initiatives such as the 1930 cybercrime helpline, which has become a lifeline for victims of online fraud. It has reportedly prevented financial losses amounting to INR 3,500 crores across 10 lakh cybercrime cases.

Despite these strides, cybercrime continues to grow. Between January and April 2024 alone, India suffered financial losses exceeding INR 1,750 crores, according to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.
