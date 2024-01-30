Infographic: India in 2023 Saw the Lowest Funding in 5 Years The last quarter (Q4) recorded the lowest funding of $957 million to date, marking it the lowest-funded quarter since Q3 2016. The decline is primarily due to the biggest drop in late-stage funding, by over 73% to $4.2 billion in 2023 from $15.6 billion in 2022

The Indian tech startup ecosystem witnessed a significant funding decline of 72% in 2023, compared to $25 billion in the previous year, making it the lowest-funded year in the last five years. With a total funding of $7 billion received so far this year, India has dropped from 4th place in 2022 and 2021 to 5th place among the highest-funded geographies globally in 2023. The last quarter (Q4) recorded the lowest funding of $957 million to date, marking it the lowest-funded quarter since Q3 2016. The decline is primarily due to the biggest drop in late-stage funding, by over 73% to $4.2 billion in 2023 from $15.6 billion in 2022. Entrepreneur India takes a look at the market trends.
