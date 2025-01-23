From approximately INR 10 lakh crore in FY21, investment commitments have steadily climbed, exceeding INR 37 lakh crore in FY23 and FY24 combined.

India's corporate sector has continued to display resilience and ambition, with investment announcements surpassing INR 32 lakh crore during the first nine months of FY25 (9MFY25). This figure marks a 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the INR 23 lakh crore announced during the corresponding period in FY24, as per a report by SBI.

One of the standout features of this year's investment announcements is the increasing share of private sector participation. The share of private players in the total investment pie has steadily risen over the years, from around 50 per cent in FY21 to 68 per cent in FY22 and FY23. In 9MFY25, private entities accounted for over 70 per cent of the investments, underscoring their critical role in driving India's economic growth.

Sectoral breakdown

A sectoral analysis reveals interesting insights into where the money is flowing. Building infrastructure dominated the investment landscape, accounting for 4,268 projects worth INR 7.37 lakh crore. This reflects the country's focus on enhancing urban and rural infrastructure.

Manufacturing followed closely, with 1,493 projects worth INR 5.98 lakh crore, indicating strong momentum in India's industrial and production sectors. The government's "Make in India" initiative and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have played a pivotal role in energizing this sector.

Transport infrastructure, with 1,372 projects worth INR 3.32 lakh crore, emerged as another area of focus. The development of roadways, railways, and other transport facilities continues to be a cornerstone of India's growth agenda.

Interestingly, while the number of projects in the oil and gas sector was relatively low (62 projects), the total investment amounted to INR 35,623 crore, highlighting the high capital intensity of this domain. Similarly, the power sector, with 1,172 projects, saw investments worth INR 13.59 lakh crore, reflecting India's commitment to expanding renewable and conventional energy capacities.

Mining also drew significant investments, with 72 projects totaling INR 56,628 crore, reflecting heightened activity in resource extraction. The water and irrigation sector received attention too, with 769 projects worth INR 83,158 crore, reinforcing the government's push for sustainable water management and agricultural resilience.

The broader trend reveals a surge in investment announcements over the past few years. From approximately INR 10 lakh crore in FY21, investment commitments have steadily climbed, exceeding INR 37 lakh crore in FY23 and FY24 combined. The jump to over INR 32 lakh crore in 9MFY25 is a testament to the collaborative efforts of government and private stakeholders in driving economic development.