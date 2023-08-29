India Index platform is used to search and evaluate supply chain partners, highlight their company values and optimize trade relationships to be more profitable

The India Index LLC (India Index) has raised $500,000 in their pre-Seed funding round, led by a group of private investors from the United States and India. Key investors including Parth Jindal (JSW Group), Vaaman Sehgal (Motherson Group), Robert Lansing (Westminster Capital) and other private investors participated in the pre-Seed funding round.

"With India Index, we are committed to increasing visibility, connectivity and commercial activity between U.S. buyers and Indian suppliers. With the funds, we are building capacities to optimize the platform, going beyond search, evaluation, document review and workflow management solutions. Our new tools will allow U.S. buyers to conduct transaction and logistics services on platform, completing the supply chain journey all in one place. We are a digital infrastructure company, facilitating trade between the world and India at scale," said Samir Kapadia, founder and CEO, India Index.

India Index platform is used by startups and Fortune 500s alike, to search and evaluate supply chain partners, highlight their company values and optimize trade relationships to be more profitable.

Launched in 2022, India Index is a B2B supply chain marketplace that connects Indian suppliers with the world. Helmed by Samir N. Kapadia, a U.S.-India trade advisor and tech startup executive, India Index is a cloud-based platform that helps international buyers and Indian suppliers search, filter and vet supply chain partners through a seamless and cost-effective process.

"The economic relationship between the United States and India holds unlimited promise for improving livelihoods and propelling long-term growth in both countries. Samir Kapadia's work to draw our industries closer than ever before is important, and India Index provides the chance for U.S. firms to connect with Indian partners that seek to build sustainable ties with markets across the Indo-Pacific," said The Honorable Atul Keshap, President, U.S.-India Business Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.