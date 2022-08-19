Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aditya Swamy, Google Play partnership's director, on Thursday, said that India will play a critical role in the evolution of the global app ecosystem in the coming decade and Google Play will continue to invest in India to encourage budding innovations.

Google Play Twitter handle

"India is today uniquely positioned to become a leading hub for global app innovation and there is tremendous potential for India startups across the country, regardless of size and geography, to thrive in the global app ecosystem. From leading in-app adoptions to emerging as a large global developer hub, India will play a critical role in the evolution of the global app ecosystem in the coming decade," said Swamy.

According to Swamy's blog post, "Indian apps and games saw a 200 per cent increase in active monthly users and an 80 per cent increase in consumers spend in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google play. The local developers are finding global audiences with Indian apps and games, seeing a 150 per cent increase in time spent by users outside India in 2021 compared to 2019."

"We will continue to invest in initiatives that enable a diverse range of developers to build helpful apps and successful businesses on Play. We want to help every developer with an idea capitalize on the potential to reach 2.5 billion monthly active users and 190 countries with Google Play," he added.

According to reports, "India had the second-highest app downloads in the world, with more than 27 billion downloads in 2021. The report also says that, the Indian app market is expected to reach $2.3 billion in revenue by 2026, growing at a CAGR 9.22 per cent."