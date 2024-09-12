Get All Access for $5/mo

India Plans To Become Global Hub For Green Hydrogen Production: Modi The conference which will conclude on September 13, witnessed a host of panel discussions on the various aspects of green hydrogen sector where collective efforts are need to combat the carbon emission.

By Priyanka Tanwer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PIB)

We want to make India a global hub for the production, utilization, and export of Green Hydrogen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said adding that climate change and energy transition are global concerns.

He said that international partnership is critical for promoting Green Hydrogen's impact on decarbonization. Scaling up production, minimising costs and building infrastructure can happen faster through cooperation.

Addressing the second edition of International Conference on Green Hydrogen in Delhi he said, "The New Delhi G-20 Leaders' declaration adopted five high-level voluntary principles on Hydrogen. These principles are helping us in the creation of a unified roadmap. All of us must remember - the decisions we make now, will decide the life of our future generations."

The conference which will conclude on September 13, witnessed a host of panel discussions on the various aspects of green hydrogen sector where collective efforts are need to combat the carbon emission.

Present there, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas emphasized on India's capacity to lead in both production and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

He outlined several initiatives by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to boost hydrogen production in India. "Around 54 per cent of the country's annual hydrogen consumption is used in the petroleum refining sector," he said.

The minister said that Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has signed a MoU with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to develop the first Green Hydrogen plant in the aviation sector.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has also handed over a state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel cell bus to the Indian Navy, and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has established a plant in Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh, capable of producing 4.3 tons per day (TPD) of hydrogen using a 10 MW Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyser, he added.

The minister said that the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an initial investment of Rs. 19,744 crores, is expected to significantly reduce fossil fuel imports by INR 1 lakh crores by 2030.

"This initiative will likely generate over six lakh jobs and attract investments totalling more than INR 8 lakh crores," he said.

Meanwhile, KC Sharma, Chief Engineer (MVL), Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways emphasised upon safety measures and processes and emission compliances needed for the prototype motor vehicles before getting the type approval for commercial roll-out.

He said, "The vehicle is required to be rolled out from the point of safety, emission compliance and should be test in accordance with the standards established."
