India Signs MoU With Trinidad And Tobago To Share India Stack A similar MoU was signed with Papua New Guinea also last month, showcasing the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative on a global scale

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

X handle

The ministry of electronics and IT, on Thursday, announced that India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trinidad and Tobago to share the India Stack, a collection of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to facilitate identity, data, and payment services on a large scale, with the Caribbean nation for mutual digital advancement.

"Both sides agreed to cooperate in the areas of digital transformation by means of capacity building, training programmes, exchange of best practices, exchange of public officials and experts, development of pilot or demo solutions…," noted the ministry in a statement.

This development comes after Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, met with Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Digital Transformation, Senator Hassel Bacchus, last week. Reportedly during the meeting, discussions on mutual cooperation in the fields of IT, emerging technologies, and the India Stack were held.

Commenting on this collaboration, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, "With the help of India Stack, these countries can climb up the digitalisation ladder rapidly and transform their economies and governance. It shall create a robust ecosystem of startups, developers and system integrators working around it on next-gen innovation."

Since June 2023, India has already signed MoUs with countries namely Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua & Barbuda to share India Stack while many countries like Mauritius, Saudi Arabia have shown interest and are at an advanced stage of finalizing cooperation on IndiaStack. A similar MoU was signed with Papua New Guinea also last month, showcasing the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative on a global scale, the statement added.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Dr. Reddy's Shows International Growth Alongside Strategic Expansion In Indian Markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY), a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, reported stellar first-quarter earnings on July 26, highlighting the progress it has made with its efforts to diversify into new drug verticals.

By Nishant Sinha
Starting a Business

4 Steps to Moving Beyond the 'Lightbulb Moment' and Turning Your Idea into a Thriving Business

Follow these four steps to transform your brilliant idea into a startup success.

By Lissele Pratt
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Traveltech Startup Teleport Raises $500,000 In Pre-Seed Funding

The capital infusion will be utilized to further develop Teleport's cutting-edge technology, assemble a dynamic team, and drive effective distribution strategies

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

How I Built A Multi-6 Figure Coaching Business And Achieved 3-Day Work Weeks

Here's a story that unveils how to build a profitable and fulfilling online business in a highly competitive market, make competition irrelevant and secure profit and balance simultaneously.

By Leslie Chen
News and Trends

Indian Unicorns Race Towards Profitability

Many unicorns have been working towards improving their unit economics over the last 12 months, in line with expectations from investors

By S Shanthi