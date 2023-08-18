A similar MoU was signed with Papua New Guinea also last month, showcasing the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative on a global scale

The ministry of electronics and IT, on Thursday, announced that India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trinidad and Tobago to share the India Stack, a collection of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to facilitate identity, data, and payment services on a large scale, with the Caribbean nation for mutual digital advancement.

"Both sides agreed to cooperate in the areas of digital transformation by means of capacity building, training programmes, exchange of best practices, exchange of public officials and experts, development of pilot or demo solutions…," noted the ministry in a statement.

This development comes after Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, met with Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Digital Transformation, Senator Hassel Bacchus, last week. Reportedly during the meeting, discussions on mutual cooperation in the fields of IT, emerging technologies, and the India Stack were held.

Commenting on this collaboration, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, "With the help of India Stack, these countries can climb up the digitalisation ladder rapidly and transform their economies and governance. It shall create a robust ecosystem of startups, developers and system integrators working around it on next-gen innovation."

Since June 2023, India has already signed MoUs with countries namely Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua & Barbuda to share India Stack while many countries like Mauritius, Saudi Arabia have shown interest and are at an advanced stage of finalizing cooperation on IndiaStack. A similar MoU was signed with Papua New Guinea also last month, showcasing the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative on a global scale, the statement added.