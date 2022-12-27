India To Standardize Charging Ports From March 2025

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Indian government is in talks with mobile device makers and technology companies to introduce two common charging ports for mobile and wearable electronic device, and also to adopt USB Type-C as the standard charging port for electronic products by March 2025. It is said to be as part of the customer benefits and electronic waste reduction, according to a PTI report.

Pexels

"There is a global supply chain play when it comes to chargers; therefore we have to align ourselves with the global timeline. In India, the directive will kick in three months after the European Union. The objective is to reduce the numbers of chargers per household thereby, minimizing the amount of e-waste generated," said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, ministry of consumer affairs to PTI.

According to the report, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released quality standards for the USB Type-C charging port that has to be used for mobile phones, smartphones and tablets and, the department of consumer affairs is currently in consultation with industry stakeholders to determine]the best possible solution for a common charging port for wearable electronic devices.

With reference to the latest directives from the EU, as per the report, all the smartphones including iPhones sold in its member states should come with a common USB Type C charger from December 28 of 2024 and laptop makers have been given time till 2026 to comply. Meanwhile, over 98 per cent Android smartphones use USB Type-C as charging port; iPhones rely on proprietary lightning port.

The report further stated, quoting Singh that to align with the EU's timeline for 2024, the rollout of these common charging ports will be phased in a way that allows the industry and consumers to adopt them harmoniously. The November 16 meeting also decided to form a sub-group to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearables, which will include representatives from industry bodies and educational institutions. The Union Environment Ministry will also conduct an impact study to assess the potential impact of a uniform charging port on electronic device waste.