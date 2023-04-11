India Wants WTO To Be More Progressive To Other Countries, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister also said that WTO needs to give more space to the countries which have something different to say and not just hear

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that India wants the World Trade Organization to be more progressive and listen to other countries, asserting that the WTO needs to give more space to the countries which have something different to say and not just hear, according to a PTI report.

During a fire-side chat at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a top American think-tank, Sitharaman reportedly said that, "I would like the WTO to be a lot more progressive, a lot more listening to all countries, to be fair to all members."

"I, fortunately, unfortunately spent some time with the WTO in my capacity as a commerce minister of India between 2014 and 2017. It has to give more space to hear voices of countries which have something different to say and not just hear, but also somewhat heed because today's message for the WTO should be to have greater openness," Sitharaman asserted.

As per the minister, "India's attempt to talk to the WTO, talk in WTO have all faced with just no moment. The other classic example, which is in the minds of many of the emerging market countries is the electronics transmission related wall. Isn't that since 1998, all of us are sitting and watching that you can't do anything on the customs route for so much that is happening in the electronics business. It's hitting the kind countries very differently."

"Since 1998, there has never been a need for reviewing it. All that I'm asking is that. And why wouldn't every ministerial conference, which happens, ever, ever, ever take up this for discussion. It doesn't take. The moratorium continues. So, it shouldn't be difficult for you to appreciate. So when countries will have to speak at the WTO, it has to be on very many issues on which decision has not happened for over decades," Sitharaman noted as per the report.