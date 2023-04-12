Indian B2B Marketplaces To Drive $125 Billion By 2027: Avendus Capital Study

According to the report, these marketplaces have the potential to become multi-billion-dollar vertical outcomes across categories, addressing the huge whitespaces in the value chain with no large sophisticated traditional incumbents or horizontal ecosystems, unlike the US and China

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Avendus Capital, India's largest Investment Banking franchise, launched a report that takes a deep dive into India's B2B e-commerce sector, which stated that Indian B2B marketplaces are expected to drive the next leg of tech-led growth, growing at a CAGR of 45% over the next five years and addressing a $125 billion market by 2027. These marketplaces have the potential to become multi-billion-dollar vertical outcomes across categories, addressing the huge whitespaces in the value chain with no large sophisticated traditional incumbents or horizontal ecosystems, unlike the US and China.

"India is the 7th largest manufacturing hub and 5th largest retail distribution market globally, presenting a $2 trillion+ B2B opportunity that is yet to see meaningful disruption with <1% tech penetration. Traditional supply chains still operate in a highly inefficient, fragmented, and localized manner through multiple intermediaries. We expect B2B marketplaces to drive exceptional growth, driving tangible benefits for all stakeholders across the value-chain and potentially benefiting 10mn+ SMEs. We anticipate strong value creation in the sector leading to 6-7 IPOs over the next five years," said Varun Gupta, managing director, Digital and Technology Investment Banking, Avendus Capital.

As per the report, global supply chain de-risking, China+1 policy and government PLI schemes are pushing the expansion of domestic and export opportunities. It also added that B2B marketplaces have demonstrated strong capital efficiency as the category leaders have demonstrated profitable growth.

"B2B marketplaces saw a baseline shift in growth post COVID with structural tailwinds supporting the tech disruption. Since then, the market has grown over 5 times with 2/3rd of the total funding coming in and creation of nearly all unicorns in the segment. The models have evolved from pure-play discovery to full-stack integrated marketplaces with category leaders displaying sustainable economics at scale. Going forward, we expect to see continued private interest along with the public market debut of leading players," said Ekta, vice-president, Digital and Technology Investment Banking, Avendus Capital.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends B2B

Most Popular

See all
Business News

The Manufacturer of a Staple American Home Brand Might Be Going Out of Business

The company cited "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue operating in a recent SEC filing.

By Madeline Garfinkle

News and Trends

Namdhari's Group CEO On What It Takes To Build a Seed-to-plate Agri-business In India

Gurmukh Roopra believes that the group's expertise in farming, earned over the years, helps it exercise complete control of the entire value chain

By S Shanthi

By Amanda Breen

Branding

Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow

Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.

By Cynthia Johnson

Living

Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work

Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.

By Amanda Breen

Entrepreneurs

Digitizing the Ecosystem

The company's vision is to create a financially inclusive universe. Recognizing India alone has a total addressable market of about 700 million people in terms of its internet population; the company is also operating in other markets with potential

By Saptak Bardhan