Indian Cricketer Deepak Hooda Partners with Rario to Launch Cricket NFTs

Rario on Thursday revealed Deepak Jagbir Hooda's exclusive partnership with the platform to introduce his non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Rario has launched NFTs of Rishabh Pant, Virendra Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Shakib Al Hasan and many others.

Freepik

"I'm overjoyed to announce the exclusive launch of my Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Having my NFTs with Rario, the largest cricket NFT platform in the world feels surreal. In this current generation of Meta and AI, NFT only deepens our connection to our fandom. Rario, in my opinion, exemplifies how technology and sports can work together to boost fan engagement," said Deepak Hooda, Indian International Cricketer.

"We are overjoyed to have Deepak on board. He's a young all-rounder with a lot of potential. So far he has played 16 international games for India (seven ODIs and 9 T20Is) and the team is yet to lose a game that he has featured in. His addition to the Rario lineup will be celebrated by the stars already on the platform," said Ankit Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO, Rario.

Indian cricketer Deepak Hooda was a star performer for India's Under 19 team in 2014. He now plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. He is an all-rounder who bowls off-breaks and bats right-handed. Hooda has experience on his side and fits perfectly in the Indian team which needs a lower-order batsman who can bowl.